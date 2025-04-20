Politics
Vance's visit to India highlights personal ties and diplomatic objectives in American-Indian relations
New Delhi (AP) US vice-president JD VANCE will be a four-day visit to India on Monday while the two countries are looking for economic opportunities and negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.
Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for talks on the economy, trade and geopolitical links. Vances Visit is considered an important diplomatic mission to the administration of President Donald Trumps, and he coincides with an intensive trade war quickly between Washington and Beijing, which is the main rival of New Delhi in the region.
A trade agreement between India and the United States could considerably improve economic ties between the two countries and potentially strengthen diplomatic links.
The United States is also the largest trading partner, bilateral trade worth $ 190 billion until recently.
The Indias Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit will offer both parties to examine the progress of bilateral relations, and two leaders will exchange opinions on regional and global developments in mutual interest.
Here is what to know more about vances visit:
Bilateral trade
The arrival of vances in India occurs weeks after the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in India for a geopolitical conference and two months after Modi met Trump in Washington.
Modi was among the first leaders to visit the United States and speak with Trump after returning to the White House. During his visit, Modi praised a mega partnership with the United States and launched a negotiation process to minimize Trump's possible fallout prices after having already reduced prices on a range of American products.
In any case, Trump targeted India with a 26% levy as part of its now caused tariff program, which has provided temporary relief to Indian exporters.
During his visit, Modi sought to soften the imminent commercial barriers by saying that it was open to the reduction of more prices on American products, by repatriating unleaded Indian nationals and by buying military equipment. The two countries have also agreed to start talks towards stalling the bilateral trade agreement.
Friday, Modi said that he spoke with Elon Musk and said that he and the CEO of SpaceX had discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation, saying that India was determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas.
The deep links of India with American affairs
India is a partner close to the United States for bilateral trade, direct foreign investment, defense cooperation and an important strategic ally in the fight against the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.
It is also part of the Quad, which is made up of the United States and India, Japan and Australia, and is considered a counter-balance of expansion of Chinas in the region.
The main American companies such as Apple Inc. and Google have widened operations in India in recent years. Last month, Starlink de Musk concluded agreements with two of the best India telecommunications operators to provide internet services by satellite.
To further increase trade links, the United States and India has set an ambitious objective more than to double its bilateral trade to $ 500 billion by 2030 under the expected transaction agreement.
Negotiations are particularly urgent for New Delhi because they could be hardly affected by reciprocal prices prevail, in particular in the agriculture, processed food, car components, high -end machines, medical equipment and jewelry. This poses an important challenge for the Modi government because it hopes to embellish the country's economy and generate jobs with a recovery led by export.
Modi and Trump already share relationships
Modi has established a good working relationship with Trump during his first mandate. It now appears that the two leaders are likely to further stimulate cooperation between their country, in particular in trade, because the Chinese president Xi Jinping aims to position Beijing as a reliable trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region in the midst of increasing tensions with Washington.
India has also already taken a number of measures to win Trump. He will buy more oil, energy and defense equipment, including fifth generation fighter planes, from the United States
The United States, however, wants greater access to the market for its agricultural and dairy products in India, but New Delhi has been reluctant so far, because the agricultural sector employs most of the country's staff.
Family trip for vance
Vances visit to India marks its first official trip to the country, which added importance for the second family. His wife, Usha Vance, a practicing Hindu is the daughter of immigrants from southern India.
In his Memoirs Hillbilly Elegy, Vance described his wife a daughter Supersmart of Indian immigrants whom he met at the Yale Law School. USHA parents moved to the United States in the late 1970s.
Vance will be accompanied by USHA, their children and other higher members of the American administration, and the couple will visit the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra and will participate in commitments on cultural sites, said a reading of the White House.
