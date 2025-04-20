Shehbaz counter-examined in a case of defamation





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the allegation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had offered to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf, a bridge pot to remove the Panama newspapers, was purely absurd and without foundation.

“Imran Khan did not make these accusations before me, but in television programs,” said Shehbaz via a video link during his counter-examination by a lawyer in Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf in a district court. The court heard a defamation action of 10 billion rupees that Shehbaz has deposited against Imran Khan to “tarnish his image”.

During the counter-examination, a power failure occurred, interrupting the legal proceedings and disconnecting the connection of the video connection for a few minutes.

At the start of the procedure, Sharif told court in response to a question from PTI lawyer Mian Muhammad Hussain, that he had personally signed the defamation pursuit and that all the necessary legal procedures were followed by the cabinet before transmitting the case to the president for approval.

When asked if he had read the relevant defamation laws before launching this prosecution, the Prime Minister said he did not remember.

He also declared that the prosecution paper was organized by the agent of his lawyer and had been checked by an oath commissioner who had visited him in Model Town.

He said he couldn't remember the name of the commissioner or the specific time and day of verification.

The Prime Minister's lawyer opposed when the Council of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf asked Shehbaz if it was true that the defamation prosecution had been filed before the district judge not before the district court.

As the Prime Minister said that it was true that he had filed this action before a district judge who is not before the district court, the Council of the Prime Minister declared that this constitutional point concerning the district judge or the district court had already been decided by the judge.

He said that he had made no media organization, his employees and no officer in the case. He argued that Imran Khan had repeatedly done these allegations in television interviews.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also admitted that he was associated with the PML-N in 2017 when the accusations were brought, but he is not sure of the party position he held at that time.

“It is true that the founder of the PTI has always been a political rival of the PML-N,” he said.

Mustafa Ramday's lawyer for Shehbaz opposed when Pakistan lawyer Tehreek-e-insaf asked the PM if he was true that the current judge as an additional judge did not have the power to chair this procedure.

The judge asked Shehbaz Sharif if he wanted to answer, to which he said that the judge had the authority.

However, the judge postponed the case until April 25 for other procedures.

