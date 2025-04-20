



CNN –

The University of Harvard was in a growing battle with the Trump Administration reinforced last week by a letter which it received from the administration which described a series of requests related to federal funding such as the reform of its study and admission programs, which stopped dei practices and additional political requirements.

But the letter should not have been sent and was not authorized, reported the New York Times, citing two anonymous people familiar with the issue.

Harvard, who has become a symbol of Trump's resistance, firmly rejected the requests for the April 11 letter, with President Alan Mr. Garber in a statement that the University will not give up its independence or will not give up its constitutional rights.

There were different accounts inside the Trump administration on how the letter had been poorly managed, some to the White House believing that it had been sent prematurely and others think that it was not sent at all, the Times reported.

A White House official did not comment CNN on the question of whether the letter was sent by mistake, but confirmed his authenticity on Saturday, telling CNN that the White House is near the letter.

Meanwhile, Harvard told CNN that he had not questioned the authenticity of the letters and noted that the Trump administration had already frozen billions of federal funds to the prestigious university, among other actions.

Even assuming that the administration now wishes to resume its litany of breathtaking requests, it seems to have doubled these requests thanks to its actions in recent days. The actions speak stronger than the words, a declaration by a spokesperson from Harvard reads in part.

The spokesman noted that the letter had been signed by three federal officials, placed on the official header paper, was sent from the e-mail reception box of a high federal official and was sent on April 11 as promised.

The letter marked the last of the fighting across the country between the prestigious universities and the Trump administration. The White House also demanded that other elite American colleges to bring key political changes because it threatened federal funds essential to medicine research and other scientific fields.

Last month, apparently conceding to the requests of the administration, the University of Columbia made political changes in a dispute over federal funding, including restrictions on demonstrations, new disciplinary procedures and immediately examines its Middle East study program, on the heels that President Donald Trumps reveals $ 400 million in federal funding compared to campus protests.

Harvard became the first American elite university to publicly reprimand the demands of white houses, which Trump officials declared to aim to fight against anti-Semitism after controversial demonstrations on the campus in response to the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza.

Among the requests of the letter were the ban on masks during campus demonstrations, hiring reforms and admissions based on merit and reduction of power owned by professors and administrators more committed to activism than learning.

The president of the university said that requests exceeded the power of the federal government and that the majority represents the direct government regulations of intellectual conditions at Harvard rather than fighting anti -Semitism.

In the days that followed, the administration threatened the funding of Harvard universities from several angles.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced that it would freeze $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies and $ 60 million in multi -year contract after Harvard said that he would not follow the administration policy requests.

On Wednesday, CNN indicated that the internal income service provided for canceling the university tax exemption status, according to two familiar sources with the issue. On the same day, the administration also threatened Harvard's ability to register foreign students.

The letter of April 11 of the federal working group described policy requests as the basis of an agreement in principle which will maintain the financial relations of Harvards with the federal government.

The letter was signed by Josh Gruenbaum, a senior official of the General Services Administration; Thomas Wheeler, the interim lawyer of the Ministry of Education; And Sean Keveney, Advocate General General for the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

After Harvard received the letter and rejected his requests, Gruenbaum called a Harvard lawyer, saying initially that the letter was not authorized to be sent, according to two people knowing the calls, reports the New York Times.

Gruenbaum then changed his story, reported the Times, saying that the letter was still going to be sent, but not Friday, because the parts on both sides were still in constructive talks.

Harvard spokesperson declared on Saturday that the letter was sent on April 11 as promised.

The beneficiaries of such a correspondence from the American government, when it contains radical requirements which are amazing in their overtaking without questioning its authenticity or its seriousness, continued the press release.

Harvard will not renounce his independence nor will not renounce his constitutional rights. It is not known exactly what, among governments, words and recent acts, were errors or what the government really wanted to do and say, added the press release. But even if the letter was a mistake, the actions that the government has taken this week have real consequences on students, patients, employees and the position of US higher education worldwide.

The White House says that the door open to negotiation with the university always leaves the door.

The White House remains open to dialogue, but serious changes are necessary in Harvard. The letter stresses that the president prevails over the commitment to these reforms, said the head of the White House on Saturday in CNN.

Instead of magnitude, Harvard should focus on reconstruction of confidence among all students, in particular Jewish students, prioritizing their security, holding responsible radical activists and ending discrimination on campus, the official said.

A spokesperson has published a statement on behalf of the Gruenbaum, Keveney and Wheeler working group, are part of the CNNS comments on Saturday, claiming that the entire Trump administration is blocking that the entities that receive taxpayers follow all civil rights laws.

The spokesperson would not confirm if the letter was sent by mistake.

CNNS Rebekah Riess, Jeff Winter and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/19/us/harvard-trump-administration-letter-mistake/index.html

