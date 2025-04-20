Turkey is launching a plan to stimulate family support and the birth rate

Erdogan is trying to fight against the drop in birth rate and relatively high divorce rates in Türkiye [Getty]

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this week radical measures aimed at combating the drop in birth rate rates, the increase in divorce rates and an aging population that officials predict could threaten the social and economic stability of turkey.

As part of a new program approved by Parliament and launched at the start of this year, families welcoming newborns are eligible for financial incentives. Parents can receive a punctual payment of 5,000 lira (approximately 105) for their first child, 1,500 Lira (approximately 32) per month for their second child and 5,000 will be per month for a third. Turkish citizens living abroad are also eligible to apply via embassies and consulates.

The program is part of a broader effort to counter what managers describe as strategic risks for the future of turkeys.

The rise in subsistence costs has been largely blamed for discouraging marriage and family training. The supply and installation of a house now cost more than 500,000 Lira (around 10,400), according to Miray Altinbas, resident of Istanbul radius has New Arabs Arabic sistersAl-Arabby al-Jadeed.

“The outbreak of the prices of houses, rents, furniture and household appliances is natural apology for young people who delay marriage,” she said, adding that traditional dowry expectations are generally not a major concern for Turkish families.

Altinbas noted that the custom of giving financial gifts during weddings remains an incentive to marriage. “These gifts can often cover most wedding spending and sometimes help provide home,” she said.

The government intervenes to stimulate family training

The Ministry of Family and Social Services has signed agreements with the private sector to provide major reductions on furniture, home products and household appliances. The discounts include up to 35% on furniture and approximately 50% on household appliances. Special “wedding packages” offering sets of rooms, restaurants and fairs at reduced prices between 80,000 LIRA (1,665) and 195,000 LIRA (4,060) were introduced, with additional discounts for newlyweds.

Transport companies have also announced offers, including 40% reduction on inter -urban bus prices for families traveling together and 15% reduction in domestic flights with Turkish Airlines until the end of the year

Speaking during the launch of the “Family Year Year” turkey, the Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Gokta declared that the initiative is rooted in the Turkish Constitution, which defines the family as the foundation of society and obliges the State to protect its well-being.

Gokta said Al-Arabby al-Jadeed that “the social and cultural transformations of the current era, including demographic changes and the rise of individualism, directly affect the structure and functions of families”, requiring complete and lasting policies.

The governments' strategy is described in the “family protection action plan and the strengthening of vision (20242028)”, prepared within the framework of the presidential circular n ° 6. A coordination council composed of the ministers of justice, the interior and health, as well as the presidency of religious affairs are responsible for guaranteeing coordination between agencies.

Researcher Mohammad Kamel Demirel of the center of Istanbul for the studies told Al-Arabby al-Jadeed This Türkiye is faced with a “strategic” demographic challenge. Fertility rates went from 2.38 children per woman in 2001 to 1.51 today, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. Meanwhile, the annual population growth rate increased from 7 per thousand in 2022 to 1.1 per thousand in 2023, and the elderly population reached 10% for the first time. The median age in Türkiye is now at 34.

Half has noted that the average age of marriage has increased to 26 for women and 28 for men, while the average age of maternity for the first time now exceeds 29. Divorce rates also climbed, with 33.4% of marriages ending in the first five years and 21.7% between the sixth and tenth years.

Beyond financial support, the plan includes the promotion of flexible and remote work, the expansion of free or affordable childcare services, the provision of housing support and the supply of improved medical services to encourage childbirth.

Demirel said that the declaration of the 2025 governments as “the year of the family” aims to strengthen social cohesion.

“The objective is to improve stability, to fight against the drop in fertility and marriage rates and to strengthen the obligations between generations in the face of the challenges of the modern era,” he said Al-Arabby al-Jadeed.