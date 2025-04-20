



Imran Khan returns after a decade, a film Rom-Com with Bhumi Pednekar goes on floors

Imran Khan is back! After a sabbatical decade, the actor faced the camera while his return film made floors on Saturday April 19. The unit project is led by Danish Aslam. Instead of a theatrical version, the manufacturers will broadcast it on Netflix once finished.

The film journalist Rahul Raut shared a photo of the ceiling on X with the legend, #imrankhan returns to the cinema after a decade when he officially begins to shoot for his film back today in Mumbai … #bhumipednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also in this dysfunctional dysfunction dysfunction … #breakkebaad This film @Netflindia Film!

The Netflix Romcom still without intention is produced by outdoor films, Imran Khan Productions and 42 IPS. According to reports, Imrans Comeback Film is a light and windy artist and will present him in the role that his fans wanted to see him.

Imran Khan in the actor's journey

In a previous interview, Imran spoke of his career choices and has moved away from the film industry. He said that when Katti Batti failed, I wanted to understand certain things, so I started working back. What had been the greatest successes of the last two or three years? What were the films that brought the success of my contemporaries? Do I like these films? Would I have said yes if they were offered to me? The answer was still no. And it clarified something for me. What I really wanted was for the films in which I was successful.

In conversation with Filmfare recently, shared the actor, I moved away a little. By working, you sometimes form very close links with some people, some people are first of all your colleagues and you are friendly with them, but they do not become solid friends. These people who have become friends who were and who continue to be there, are many directors with whom I have worked. Many of my industry friends who are exactly the same even if I don't make their film.

Netflix has not yet made an official announcement on the film. According to statements, he will make his debut on the streaming platform in 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/web-series/imran-khan-returns-after-a-decade-rom-com-film-with-bhumi-pednekar-goes-on-floors-article-151456294 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos