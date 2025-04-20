Donald Trump promises to make America “more religious” than ever before





President Donald Trump promised on Sunday in a social position of truth that he would help to make the United States “more religious”.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment on Sunday.

Why it matters

The separation of the Church and the State has been a key constitutional principle in the United States since the founding days of the country and has been established in the first amendment to the American Constitution. At the same time, there is also a debate on the precise balance of separation.

What to know

Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, Easter morning, writing: “We will, together, make America greater, better, stronger, richer, healthier and more religious, than it has never been before !!! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America !!!”

The message was an apparent game on his longtime slogan “Make America Great Again”. The president has always attracted significant support from conservative Christians, and the “more religious” part of the message is a nod to this part of his base.

Trump, who was raised and confirmed as Presbyterian, announced in 2020 that he is now identified as a non -denominational Christian.

The Pew Research Center survey in September 2024 showed that Trump had significant majority support from three key religious demographics. Among white evangelical Protestants, 82% supported Trump, while 61% of white Catholics and 58% of non -evangelical Protestants also argued.

The president of the time, Kamala Harris, conversely, received significant majority support from black Protestants (85%), Jewish voters (65%), Hispanic Catholics (65%), agnostics (78%) and atheists (85%).

Donald Trump prays during a round table with Latin community leaders in Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Florida on October 22, 2024. Donald Trump prays during a round discussion with Latin American community leaders in Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Florida on October 22, 2024. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images. What does the separation of the Church and the State mean?

The first amendment of the Constitution is the basis of the separation of religion and the government. The amendment declares: “Congress does not make any law concerning the creation of religion, or prohibiting its free exercise …”

Some say that it means that all religions and religious messages should be withdrawn from the government, and things like public prayers should not be held at the Congress or official government events. However, historically, prayer and religious messaging have long been part of the government's activity.

In recent years, the Supreme Court of the Conservative has been considered more friendly to allow a more religious expression in public spaces, as well as the enlargement of what “religious freedom” makes authorized in public society. In some states led by the Republicans, the leaders have prompted to integrate the Bible into the public study program and to show up the 10 commandments of the Old Testament in schools and government buildings.

At the same time, certain groups continue to fight against these efforts, affirming that they violate the freedoms of non -religious individuals, or those who identify with non -Christian confessions. Many of these questions are challenged before the courts, and the judiciary will finally determine how the Constitution should be interpreted on these questions.

What people say

Will Wright, host of the Podcast Faithful Politics, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Trump's Sunday message: “” more religious “? Who are we talking about now?”

Franklin Graham, an eminent evangelical Christian leader, wrote on X last week: “It is such a blessing to have an administration that recognizes the importance of faith and is not afraid to appeal to the name of Jesus Christ. May God bless them!”

What happens next?

Questions of religious freedom and the meaning of the first amendment will continue to be an eminent constitutional issued debated in society.

Meanwhile, recent pew Research surveys have shown that the percentage of Americans identifying themselves as Christians increased from 78% in 2007 to 63% in 2024. In addition, less than half of young Americans identify as Christians.

Update of 20/04/25, 11:56 am HE: This article has been updated with additional information.

