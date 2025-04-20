



Photo: Global Times Publisher's note: “Currently, China's relations with its neighboring countries of origin are the most important in modern time, and has entered the critical phase of deep connection between the regional landscape and the world changes” – the recent central conference on works related to neighboring countries organized in Beijing has made such a deep judgment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18, highlighting the director's director of chief diplomacy in neighborhood relations. In the first volume of Xi Jinping: China's governancePresident XI stressed that the fundamental diplomacy policy of China with neighboring countries is characterized by “friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness”. In the third episode of the “decoding of the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“Series, the Global Times Continues to Private Chinese and International Scholars, Translators of the Work, Practitioners of its Concepts, and Overseas Readers to Share Their Insights, Understandings and reflections on the ideas of China's Neighborhood Diplomacy, Which Emphasizes Amity, Saleurity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness, China's Advocacy for Building A Community With a Shared Future With Neighboring Countries as well as its Vision of Creating A Peaceful, Safe and Secure, Prosperous, Beautiful and Friendly House. Here are the stories: 1 and 1 Researchers' perspectives: diplomatic concepts in the district of “friendship, sincerity, mutual advantages and inclusiveness” are very important, explains the former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir 2 Insistence of practitioners: a tram in Hanoi weaves the cordiality of China-Vietnam, highlighting the commitment to continue friendship with the neighbors 3 and 3 Voices of translators: China's diplomatic philosophy opens the “Route de l'Espoir” for people of two nations, explains the former adviser to the Cambodian Senate 4 Reflections of readers: Building a peaceful common, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly vision of China, neighboring countries

