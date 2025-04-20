This year's IKN budget is 13.5 Billions of IDR





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The head of capital Authority (IKN) Basuki Hadimuljono made sure that the construction of new capitals in eastern Kalimantan was continuing. He said that the list of areas of budget implementation (DIPA) of the IKN Authority for the new development had been refined.

“The budget for the asphalation of the roads and the work along the roads of the KIPP region was refined in our DIPA, with a budget of approximately 5.4 Billions of RP of the OIKN. Then, an additional RP of 8.1 Billions of rupees for the judicial and legislative regions which will soon be made,” said Basuki, cited from an official declaration on Sunday 2025.

In this way, the IKN development budget of this year is 13.5 billions of rupees. Basuki also asked all service providers to immediately mobilize their workforce.

In addition, Basuki has made sure that all unfinished work would be completed. From the airport, toll roads, vice-presidential palace, mosques, roads that have been contracted by contract for several years. “There is already a budget at the Ministry of Public Works,” he said.

Previously, Basuki said that the second phase of the IKN construction had started. According to him, the auction process, the transfer of management and the implementation of the next work will soon be carried out.

“I think there is no reason not to continue development (IKN),” said Basuki at a coordination and evaluation meeting of the implementation of infrastructure development in IKN on Tuesday, April 1525, cited Tempo Of the official declaration. “President Prabowo has also said that IKN's development and development are included in the national strategic project.”

Basuki said IKN's future development work would be completed by the governance of the ministry. The former Minister of Public Works and Public Housing also declared the commitment of the IKN Authority as well as all stakeholders to continue the construction of the 7th Indonesian presidential heritage project Joko Widodo.

As for the spokesperson for the Ikn Troy Pantouw Authority, the construction of buildings and legislative and judicial has entered the design process of the finalization of the design. Once the process is completed, the authorities will carry out the auction of the development project.

“It is planned (auction) around May or June 2025,” said Troy TempoWednesday April 9, 2025.

Publisher's options: How cooperation of the red and white village burden the state budget

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/anggaran-ikn-tahun-ini-rp-13-5-triliun-1233423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos