WhatsApp work messages on the Supreme Court decision point to future tensions on trans questions

It is not surprising that the members of the LGBT + WhatsApp group of labor deputies are raising concerns about the impact of this week's Supreme Court decision on the Trans community.

But the critical contributions which would have been made by some of the ministerial members of the deepest group highlight the underlying divisions with the Labor Party On the question – and underline future tensions once the practical implications of the judgment become clear.

Messages disclosed to Mail on Sunday The Minister of the Home Office included the Minister of Home Angela Eagle writing “The decision is not as catastrophic as it seems, but the EHRC [Equality and Human Rights Commission] The advice could be and there are already signs that some public organizations react excessively. “

The Minister of Culture, Sir Chris Bryant, would have replied that he “agreed” with the opinion of another deputy than the president of CEHRC, the Baroness Falkner, was “sufficiently appalling” when she declared that the decision would mean that trans women could not use female installations with one sex or compete in women's sports.

Government sources argue that these messages are hardly proof of any type of conspiracy or mass revolt against The decision of the Supreme Court.

But they always raise uncomfortable questions for a party that has made a tortuous trip on the issue.

Below Jeremy CorbynThe work is committed to introducing self -identification – allowing people to change their legal sex without medical diagnosis – a position abandoned in 2023.

In 2021, Sir Keir Stermer said that the work deputy at the time, Rosie Duffield, was “no right” to say “that only women have a cervix”. But three years later, he recognized that “biologically, she is of course right”.

Duffield, who is now independent, asks excuses – but that does not seem to have come from a government wishing to minimize his own role in the modification of social attitudes towards the question.

The conservative position on this subject has also cut and changed – with Theresa MayThe support of the gender auto-ID was abandoned under Boris Johnson.

As Minister of Conservative Equalities, Kemi Badenoch led the British government's struggle against Scotland's efforts to facilitate gender change – and it is determined to hit the bruises of plowing on the issue.

This weekend, she wrote to the secretary of the cabinet calling for an investigation into a possible violation of the ministerial code or the public service on a declaration made by the Secretary of Education Bridget Phillipson in response to the decision, who declared that “we have always supported the protection of unique spaces on the basis of organic sex”.

The conservatives claim that it is false, because last summer, Ms. Phillipson herself gave an interview in which she suggested that trans women with penis could use female toilets.

Ms. Phillipson was approached for an answer.

His comments, however, are entirely in line with the government's official statement on judgment, which claims to have “always supported the protection of unique spaces based on biological sex” and praised the decision as giving “clarity and confidence for women and service providers”.

The government's press release added: “Mono-sex spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government.”