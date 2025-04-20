The American vice-president rents the Islamic tradition of Indonesia to be able to inspire the world in today's memory, April 20, 2017

Jakarta Memories of Today, eight years ago, on April 20, 2017, vice-president (vice-president) of the United States (United States), Mike Pence stressed that the Islamic tradition of Indonesia has inspired the world. This inspiration can be seen from the way Muslims appreciate diversity.

Previously, Mike was on the tour of Asian countries. The visit aims to improve the bilateral relationship between American and Asian countries. Indonesia obtains a visit. Mike's visit has talked a lot about investment and world peace.

The high-ranking visit to the United States (United States) in the Asian country is a great thing. If they visit, it will certainly be news everywhere. For example, take Mike Pence's visit to Asian countries in April 2017.

The American vice-president plans to visit South Korea, Japan and Indonesia. The visit caused the curiosity of national and foreign mass media. Efforts to maintain bilateral relations are indeed the main objective.

Another program is no less interesting to report. This condition was observed when Mike visited Indonesia on April 20, 2017. Mike is considered to have given a commitment to establish bilateral relations between the world and the country. He also wants to show the proximity of the United States to Indonesian Muslims.

Mike was also treated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace. Mike also had the opportunity to visit the Istiqlal mosque. Something that makes Mike feel special. He considers Indonesia as a country, the majority embracing Islam cannot be underestimated.

Mike considered Indonesia to help the world fight against terrorism affairs. Mike also discussed anti -terrorist issues as a form of cooperation between the two countries. This condition is that terrorist attacks increase. Take for example various terrorist attacks in Paris, in France.

“It is only a reminder that terrorism can knock at any time and anywhere. The Indonesian people and the people of the United States know exactly. As President Trump said yesterday in the midst of all crimes, I quote: We must be strong and we must be vigilant.”

“Today, the inhabitants of Paris have the right to receive condolences and prayers from us and the French are in our hearts today. And the Indonesian people can be safe after the last attacks that we will not abandon the efforts to end terrorism and the threats they present to the population of the two countries.

Mike considers the presence of terrorism as a form of group which cannot respect diversity. This condition surprised Mike by Islamic tradition in Indonesia. He considers that Islamic traditions in the archipelago are different from other countries.

Indonesian Islamic tradition is actually capable of appearing moderate. His people are able to accept diversity and live with him. In fact, it has become a great power and has become a characteristic of Indonesia. Mike considers that this power really makes Indonesian Islamic traditions inspires the world.

“As a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, the modern Islamic tradition of Indonesia inspires the world. In your country and mine, there are various religions that give us hope for a better future and we are very grateful to Indonesia to have provided this inspiration to the world.”

“Later, I will have humble the opportunity to visit the Indonesian national mosque. I cannot wait for this moment. On behalf of President Trump, I declare today that the partnership must continue to maintain the peace, stability and well-being of Southeast Asia of our country and the world,” said US vice-president Mike Pence as quoted by Okzone.com, April 20, 2017.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)