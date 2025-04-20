Donald Trump's approval rating on the economy plunges to record a low poll





President Donald Trump's approval rating about his management of the economy plunged to a record level, a new CNBC survey revealed.

Why it matters

The economy is very important for American voters, with a Gallup survey showing that they were massively mentioned economic pressures as well as the key reason why they voted for Trump during the presidential election of November 2024. The president undertook to reduce inflation on the campaign track.

But since its entry into its second presidency, trust in Trump's economic performance has fluctuated. A recent Yougov survey for CBS News has revealed that more people are now disapproving of Trump's management of the nation finance than those who approve.

After introducing prices on business partners around the world, then in break in many accusations, the markets then rebounded, and a series of surveys suggested by many Americans feel worried about homework and how they could have an impact on the economy.

President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House on April 17, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, in the oval office of the White House on April 17, 2025, in Washington DC Ap Photo / Alex Brandon what know

According to a CNBC survey of 1,000 Americans, 43% approve the management of the economy by Trump and 55%, the first time that a CNBC survey has shown the president a net negative on the economy.

The ballot was led between April 9 and April 13 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

He also found that 49% believe that the economy will get worse in the next year, the most pessimistic overall result since 2023.

He follows an April CBS News survey with Yougov, who found that more people disapprove of the management of the economy by Trump than those who approve, with 44% favorable and 56% disapproving of his policies.

This survey revealed that a third party (33%) said they expect the economy to be a recession next year. However, only 4% less (29%) said they thought it would be booming or growing.

And 53% said the economy gets worse, while 28% said it was improving and 19% said it was about the same.

What people say

Jay Campbell, partner of Hart Associates, a democratic sounder said: “Donald Trump has been specifically re -elected to improve the economy, and so far people do not like what they see.”

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, previously told Newsweek that the treatment of the tariff situation by Trump had alienated many voters.

“Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the pricing situation. It is not only the policy that seems to upset voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision -making and inconsistent messaging of the White House.

“Trump has long built his mark on being a negotiator and a wise businessman. However, the last days have brought a hard and huge blow to this image,” he said.

A principal of Donald Trump said that a survey had shown that he had the “best number of surveys, never” in an article on Truth Social. “Trump's best ballot numbers, thank you!” He wrote, but did not reveal the survey he was referring to.

What happens next

Public opinion on economic policies remains irregular and a sustained negative survey could have an impact on the performance of the mid-term republican party, which will take place in November 2026.

