Celebrate 10th Birthday of President XI Jinpings Historic Visit in Pakistan

By Jiang Zaidong

Nothing, not even the mountains and the oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision. In April 2015, when spring was in the air, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to Pakistan. The two countries have created the first strategic cooperative cooperative partnership of the all-time worlds, formulated the provision of the Chinese-Pakistani Economic Corridor (CPEC) and establishes an orientation for the development of the Chinese-Pakistani relations department in the new era. By looking back over the last extraordinary decade, the CPEC has prospered as an imposing tree, the strategic cooperative partnership all seasons shone, and the two countries have jointly wrote a magnificent epic of Iron Brothers developing with common interests and a shared future.

Over the past decade, we have supported and helped each other, promoting and improving China-Pakistan relationships with high-level mutual trust. As President Xi Jinping said, friendship between China and Pakistan is based on confidence and mutual support, and we were devoted to friends at good and difficult times. Our friendship is a ptteror for friendly relations between countries. From the assistance of the Chinas in the evacuation of 176 Pakistani nationals of a third country in 2015 to the safe return of more than 200 Pakistani citizens of a third country in 2023 era.

Over the past decade, the leaders of the two countries have maintained frequent exchanges. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China in June of last year, Prime Minister Li Qiang went to Pakistan in October of the same year, and President Asif Ali Zardari went to China in February this year. The political mutual confidence between China and Pakistan has been continuously reinforced. President Xi Jinping has held talks and meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reached important consensus, establishing management and injecting a strong momentum for the strategic cooperation of China-Pakistan in the new circumstances. We are ready to work with Pakistan to fully implement the consensus reached by the two high level countries and transform it into solid actions and rich results of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

Over the past decade, we have confirmed equity and justice while promoting shared prosperity and carried out a common development by high -level practical cooperation. President Xi Jinping stressed that China has embarked on a friendly policy towards all Pakistanis, indicated that the planning and the arrangement of the CPEC should cover all parts of Pakistan so that the advantage can all Pakistanis. As a pilot project of the Belt and Road initiative, the CPEC went from a sketch to a good drawing filled with details during the decade. Gwadar has gone from a fishing village in a regional center. The electricity of the Sahiwal coal -fired power station has illuminated countless households.

The Orange Line metro train crosses the Vintage Metropolis of Lahore. The Khunjerab pass is open all year round. The CPEC reported a total of $ 25.4 billion in direct investment, 2,36,000 jobs, 510 kilometers of motorways, more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity and 886 kilometers of basic transmission in Pakistan. Chinese-Pakistani trade exceeded 23 billion USD. While 2025 marks the crucial year for the complete deepening of reforms and the inaugural year of Pakistans for the Pakistani plan of Uraan, we are ready to further strengthen strategic alignment with Pakistan, to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, to offer new development possibilities for Pakistan with new achievements in Chinese modernization and South-South.

Over the past decade, we have held together through thick and thin, and we have saved the constant development of our bilateral relations with high -level security cooperation. As President Xi Jinping pointed out, security is the prerequisite for the development and development of the security guarantee. Security cooperation and economic cooperation are completed as two wheels that must go to unison. These important observations have drawn up the course of our coordinated security and economic collaboration efforts. The world entering a period of turbulence and transformation, Chine-Pakistan cooperation faces increasing risks and challenges that require even more robust and reliable security guarantees.

During the visit of President Asif Ali Zardaris in China, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint promotion of cooperation on the global security initiative, providing critical advice to improve our joint response to the main world and regional security challenges. This fully demonstrates that Pakistan is systematically held with China in the foreground when implementing the main initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping. We are ready to deepen security cooperation with Pakistan, continue to firmly support efforts to combat Pakistan terrorism, to jointly resolve non-traditional security challenges such as climate change and major natural disasters, promote a secure environment for CPEC growth and practical cooperation between sectors, and make sure security of security for the sustainable growth of our bilateral relations.

Over the past decade, we have walked hand in hand and demonstrated our historic responsibility with high -level international coordination. President Xi Jinping stressed that Chinese-Pakistani relations went well beyond the bilateral context, and in a world of deep uncertainty, the two countries must be held on the right side of history to maintain real multilateralism, safeguard international equity and justice and protect the common interests of developing countries. These guidelines are particularly relevant today. China and Pakistan have maintained strategic communication on the international and regional situation, closely coordinated on the main global and regional issues, and acted as stability forces in a world of change and chaos.

As developing countries in development and key members of the world South, Pakistan assuming its role as a non -permanent member of the United Nations Security Council this year, our two countries are better placed than ever for a high -level international collaboration. We are ready to work in close collaboration with Pakistan to adhere to the five principles of peaceful coexistence, to resolutely oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, to defend the common interests of developing countries and to express our unity in the defense of world peace and equity and justice.

Over the past decade, our hearts have linked themselves as one, and our traditional friendship has been maintained and raised through exchanges of people to high -level people. President Xi Jinping noted that China and Pakistan should translate our solid political ties into momentum for cultural commitment, giving an example of mutual learning and friendly cooperation between civilizations.

Over the past ten years, Pakistan has ranked among the first three countries in terms of total students who study in China and beneficiaries of Chinese scholarships. Many Chinese universities have established Urdou language programs and the two parties have formed a CPEC consortium of 130 members of universities. Today, learning Chinese, enjoying Chinese cuisine and celebrating the spring festival becomes popular trends in Pakistan. Exceptional Chinese TV series and films are familiar names in Pakistan.

Our first film co -produced Batie Girl was warmly received and the Gandhara art exhibition attracted millions of visitors to China. Recently, the News News News News news was successfully broadcast during grande hours on Pakistans National Television PTV, and our jointly jointly organized art exhibition has been widely acclaimed. We are ready to work with Pakistan to implement the initiative of President Xi Jinpings Global Civilization, expand linguistic training, youth exchanges, partnerships in the sister city and the media and the cooperation of reflection groups, in order to promote mutual shine between Chinese and Islamic Civilizations, allowing our iron to take a deep root in the heart of our two. peoples.

A decade of culture has given fruitful results and increased greater expectations. During the recent CPC central conference on work related to neighboring countries, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to focus on building a community with a future shared with neighboring countries, striving to break the neighborhood work again. The conference also proposed to use belt and high-quality road cooperation as a main platform to jointly create a better future with neighboring countries.

It will bring new tail winds to Chinese-Pakistani friendship. We will in depth the spirit of President Xi Jinpings an important discourse and the arrangements taken during the conference, visualize and always promote Chine-Pakistan relations in a strategic perspective. We must take solid measures while remaining ambitious, in order to continue to write the history of joint effort and to share prosperity by the development of high quality CPECs and dynamic practical cooperation. By deepening and strengthening our strategic cooperative partnership all seasons, we will speed up the construction of an even closer Pakistani community with a common future in the new era.

Long live Chinese-Pakistani friendship!

The author is an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the People's Republic of Chinato the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.