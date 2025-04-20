The vice-minister of Sudaryono de Sudaryono meets Jokowi solo, admits praise









Solo – The vice-minister of agriculture (Wmentan), Sudaryono, met the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the private residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. Daryono said his visit remains in contact. Daryono said that at this opportunity, also discussed the question of agriculture with Jokowi. He also asked for comments and advice from Jokowi. “Yes, friendship is Halal Bihalal. Continue to ask for comments, advice, yes. Then, it also gives some of these links, especially if I am an agricultural business, for example. How is the grain breakfast, how the farmer's state, how the fertilizer and so on,” he said after a meeting with Jokowi, Sunday (4/2025). Scroll to continue with content Wmentan Sudaryono met Jokowi in a private residence in Solo, Sunday (20/04/2025). Photo: Tara Wahyu NV / Detikjateng The man who was also assistant Minister of Agriculture of the era of President Jokowi said that this year's work was a work of work last year. “I was once the representative of his minister at the time of Mr. Jokowi. I was 4 months old to be a vice-minister in his office Mr. Jokowi. So yes, we will continue. In fact, what we accomplished with today is the result of the hard work last year,” he said. “When last year, 2 months ago Pak Prabowo as president and 10 months of Pak Jokowi period,” he continued. He said he received praise from Jokowi in agriculture. He said Jokowi had praised the abundance of rice production. “Earlier, he was congratulated with him (Jokowi). Has welcomed that our production was abundant. Our production was abundant in the middle of our neighboring country which was in difficulty in rice. “Japan comes just RP. 40,000, now the price is RP. 90,000, so there is an RP above Anulah,, woleslah“, He continued. Previously, several assistant ministers and ministers met the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, during the time of Lebaran 2025. A number of ministers, namely the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono fisheries, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who came on Friday (11/4). Before Trenggono and Budi, the Minister of Coordination of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) also met Jokowi at his residence in Solo on Thursday (10/4). Wednesday (9/4) night, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia with his family as well as the Minister of Population and Family Development / Head of BKKBN Wihaji also met Jokowi. (RIH / RIH)

