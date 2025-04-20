Faced with trade: will he prevail to America first or Xis China?

You might be able to think of a dozen ways by which a public reaction could force Donald Trump, the President of the United States, to retreat on his prices imposed on Chinese products. But if I had to ask you to imagine the type of pressures that would push Xi Jinping, the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party, to do the same, you will probably find a vague idea, if necessary.

This does not mean that he is not under pressure. It only means that the United States policy is much more transparent. Both sides are under pressure. The next few weeks will be both a competition on which side can resist greater pain and to what extent this pain is transmitted by their political processes.

We saw an overview of this during the first week of April, when the American stock markets plunged and the bond yields of the US Treasury jumped, which has passed a number of Trumps donors to raise their voice against the prices. The pain transmission mechanism was fairly rapid, which may have made Trump arouse the price deployment for 90 days. We can never be sure if the bond market forced the White House to hold its fire, but it is reasonable to accept that the destruction of a massive quantity of financial wealth in a few days was an important factor.

It is less clear if the rise in consumer goods prices, in particular consumer electronics, clothes, toys, furniture and car components, will cause similar pain and rapid transmission. Companies have worked hard to load stocks and find alternatives to Chinese suppliers. Although there may be shocks of occasional stickers, prices may not jump overnight.

The public account could defuse the anger of portfolio problems by focusing on the political outrages of what the Trump administration triggered several months. The main way by which public misfortune on prices finds its way to politics is electoral policy.

Senators and outgoing representatives are already receiving ears, but as mid-term elections in the United States are a year and a half, it could be some time before politicians feel enough pressure to start challenging Trumps.

I do not know enough about American policy to make confident assessments, so I asked certain clever observers where the economic impact and the electoral challenges for the republican party coincide. Here is what I gathered.

Republicans will be vulnerable in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin because the manufacturers of these states will suffer losses and dismiss workers. If the collapse of agricultural exports, prices and cuts to the American Agency for International Development (USAID) worsens, then Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota will also pose challenges to the republican party of Trump, even in its fortresses. There are already signs that revenues from the American farm have been affected, but it could be a month before finding a political expression.

Of course, stock market and bond markets could cry the uncle! “In the coming weeks, long before consumers and businesses, if they saw the 245% rate on Chinese products are starting to gnaw at the benefits of companies in the medium term. This type of pain is lively and these injuries are politically influential. We have already seen it play this month.

That said, if Trump holds his levels of line and price (and uncertainty) levels persist over several months, it is possible that consumers, businesses, farmers and investors all feel pain simultaneously. If this happens, the effect will go far beyond a change in American trade policy.

What about China? The way in which the United States has imposed prices and the orchestra which accompanies it depicting China as its great adversary fueled a nationalist narrative already in full swing in the People's Republic. Sometimes like this, the effect of the first order would be the one where people rally around Xi Jinping and the Communist Party. It is ironic because XI, more than any other person, is responsible for policies that have pushed the United States into this trade war.

In any case, economic pain is inevitable. It is very good to argue that China exports a lot to the countries of the world and therefore the impact of the prices imposed by the United States will not be as much. However, losing exports to a market that represents a fifth of the Chinese total and hosts the richest customers in the world will lead to lower income, smaller margins, salary reductions and job losses. Beijing can deploy subsidies to help companies overcome immediate losses, but it should be careful because it cannot anticipate how long it will have to extend support and its depth to reach its pockets.

How will it influence the position of Chinese President Xi Jinpings? Beyond the usual concerns about what a slowdown means for its legitimacy as a leader, factional policy within the Chinese Communist Party and the distant possibility of public demonstrations, we really do not know.

Beijing would be justified to assess that policies prevail over another nail in the coffin of American world hegemony, even if it means that the Chinese economy will be damaged in the process. After all, it is easier to recover the economic ground than to resuscitate superpower.

It seems that Trump retires before XI. I wonder if it is only because we know relatively more about the internal dynamics of the United States, or what you see is what you really get.

The author is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent center for research and education in public policy.