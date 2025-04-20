



From the start of his first campaign for the president 10 years ago, Donald Trump presented himself as a winner, the only man in the world who had the temperament to make America again large. As he said in 2016:

I was going to win so much, you can even get tired of winning. And you will say: Please, please. It's too winning. We can no longer take it, Mr. President, that's too much. And badly say: no it's not. We must continue to win. We have to earn more!

We have to earn more!

These words haunt all these years later. Trump, who now appreciates his second conquest of the White House, cannot imagine the possibility that he can ever lose.

What then comes, then, for a man who wants a Nobel Peace Prize and can make himself believe that he wins the trade war he recently launched?

Here are 16 possible future victories for Trump when he savor the prospect of Guinness World Records which quickly highlighted a special edition devoted exclusively to the countless victories and laurels of the American presidents.

1

The University of Columbia has announced that Donald J Trump will be his next starter at the start, obtaining a doctorate in business administration, Honoris Causa. The board of directors said that there is absolutely no relationship between these distinctions and its previous concessions to the United States government after its threats to withdraw $ 400 million in university federal funding. He will continue, a press release indicated, to grant honors as an institution which, like Harvard, is renowned for its independence of all political pressure.

2

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was awarded to Donald J Trump for his efforts to abolish war in our time and his unwavering support for the rights of women and immigrants in the world. The decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee was accompanied by a plea for the end of the coincident occupation of Oslos by peacekeeping contingents of the command of the forces of the American fleet.

3

The Columbia University Pulitzer Committee awarded Donald J Trump a Pulitzer Prize in public service for having triggered the potential of American grandeur.

4

The Society of American Magicians appointed Donald J Trump as his escape artist of the year, thanks to his capacity as Houdini to avoid any consequence for his multiple meetings with the law.

5

The Kennedy Center announced that its five honors in 2025 in the show arts would go to Donald J Trump for his past and undergoing contributions to American culture and the Fine Arts. In other news from the capital, the Smithsonian Institution has appointed the new building planned for the shopping center as Donald J Trump White White European Heritage Museum.

6

The University of Columbia added another honorary diploma to be granted to Donald J Trump before his beginning speech: a doctor in human letters, citing his campaign against false ideologies in our educational establishments.

7

In a speech by the president during the distinguished service medal of NASA, he thanked the Independent Agency for having renamed the Sombrero Galaxy as Galaxy of Donald J Trump, a signal, he told, to extraterrestrial invaders that they are not welcome in our beautiful homeland.

8

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to Donald J Trump for his ability to merge fiction and non-fiction in a hitherto unexploited manner, exercising immense influence on writers and readers of the planet for future generations. The Swedish Nobel Committee cited the books of the presidents Save America and Kick Ass and Think Big as exceptional examples of its inimitable style. He also hoped that when the American winner receives this honor from King Carl XVI Gustaf, the American Marines currently camped in Stockholm could be withdrawn from the city. To speed up such an evacuation, new measures can be taken by the committee.

9

The Lee C Bollinger Forum from Columbia University was selected as the auditorium where the Arnold J Palmer Lifetime Service for the Sports Player Prize will be presented to Donald J Trump. The forum also plans to be the site where Donald J Trump will reap the Nobel Prize in economics, the first to be conferred since the Swedish Academy awarded the decision of this award to the Board of Directors of the new Elon Musk Delete Institute of Columbia University.

10

Donald J Trump was the recipient in 2025 of four Emmy Awards unprecedented in the categories of theater, realization, editing and screen writing, with a particular emphasis on his lasting contributions to innovative forms of reality TV. The president was unable to attend the ceremony in New York when he flew to San Diego, California, to receive a life production prize from the Bram Stoker Horror Writers Association for the way all his work body has considerably influenced terrorism and fear.

11

During his new chief rabbi in Jerusalem, Donald J Trump called Iran to follow the example of Israel and to elect it as a supreme Ayatollah, a way to guarantee, he said peace between these two nations. The rabbinical service took place on the site where the Trump Gaza Riviera hotel is under construction.

12

The NFL, the NBA, the NHL and the MLB have collectively voted for Donald J Trump as a return to the return of the year for having led Team America to the victory against the overwhelming ratings. The ceremony will take place at the Lerner Roone Arledge Auditorium at Columbia University.

13

The Augusto Pinochet General Foundation will welcome Donald J Trump, Vladimir Putin, Marine Le Pen and Recep Tayyip Erdoan during a mass rally at the National Stadium of Santiago de Chile to celebrate them as defenders of democracy.

14

The Oxford Union announced that Donald J Trump is struggling in a next session devoted to the question: is Donald J Trump the greatest American president of all time? The unique decision to invite Mr. Trump to dispute twice in favor of the proposal for his greatness was only reached after a judicious consideration of his exceptional rhetorical skills, which constantly maintain his audience in suspension concerning what he will say or will then.

15

The Columbia University Pulitzer committee has awarded Donald J Trump two retroactive pulitzers in non-fiction and biography for the art of the agreement, with apologies to have neglected this seminal work during its publication.

16

The Cardinals' conclave chose Donald J Trump as the new Pope, citing his deep respect for the child and his wise stewardship of the environment and compassion for the poor. In a press release, the Vatican expressed the hope that the furtive fighters of the F-117 which deployed tactical nuclear weapons while surving Rome during this week could be controlled by the command of the Air Force strike at their base in Aviano once the new pontiff has been installed. The president should easily pass the testiculum test that each Saint-Fère must undergo, since many people say that he has bullets as who have never been seen before.

Ariel Dorfman, an eminent professor emeritus of literature at Duke University, is the American Chilean author of the play Death and the Maiden and the Novel The Suicide Museum and, more recently, Allegro, told in a fun way by Mozart

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/20/donald-trump-nobel-prize The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos