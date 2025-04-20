Politics
Our safety at risk, but work goes right to the Beijing dragon, writes Chris Philp
British attention. We must be alerted from the threat posed by China and quickly. On our infrastructure, our economy and our national security, we must be realistic about the dangers we face.
We know that China builds a spy and repression network here in the United Kingdom. He has set up secret police stations here to monitor and intimidate Chinese citizens. Last week, Sunday's mail discovered plans for a dungeon in the subsoil of the new Chinese mega-embrassie a project strongly acclaimed by the ministers of labor.
And now comes the revelation in this newspaper that China could spy on our politicians from the park benches in Westminster.
Meanwhile, China steals our technology and uses espionage, infiltration and acquisitions that show little respect for financial losses.
Let us be erased the objective of China is to ensure that countries like the United Kingdom depend on it economically.
Our national security is at risk. But, to judge by the lazy embrace of this Labor government of China, you could not say it. In their despair of economic ties with China to compensate for the mess created by their disastrous budget last October, work will do almost what China wants.
This includes the fact of not placing China in the improved level of the foreign influence registration program, a decision that would have kept an eye on those working in the interest of the Chinese state.
Starmer did nothing for these outrages. When the human rights lawyer who directs us is too weak to defend the human rights of people who fight for democracy, you know that there is a problem.
Everything you get from our government is to take a tour of the Chinese Communist Party. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chancellor and the Energy Secretary all folded the knee in front of China.
Even the Minister of the Interior has turned into a cheerful Chinese Super Embilège.
As Kemi Badenoch (photo) said, this cannot continue. But instead, Great Britain rushes to head the first in the jaws of the dragon, with the zero work of the work that encourages it
China exploits this and undermines British companies by unjustly using state subsidies, stolen technology, slave work and polluting fossil fuels.
Red Ed's clear zero mania decimates British industry by increasing energy prices and doing nothing to fight climate change. It is madness and will let us strongly depend on Chinese imports.
As Kemi Badenoch said, this cannot continue. But instead, Great Britain rushes to head the first in the jaws of the dragon, with zero-clear labore fanatics that encourage it.
We have to adopt a more difficult position towards China. If Keir Starmer wanted it when he said he would put the country before the party, he would change the course. He needs to wake up and feel coffee.
|
