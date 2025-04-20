Politics
Reflections of readers: Building a peaceful common, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly vision of China, neighboring countries
Duong van Huy Photo: Gracieuse of Duong Van Huy
Publisher's note:
In the third episode of the “decoding of the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“Series, the Global Times Continues to Private Chinese and International Scholars, Translators of the Work, Practitioners of its Concepts, and Overseas Readers to Share Their Insights, Understandings and reflections on the ideas of China's Neighborhood Diplomacy, Which Emphasizes Amity, Saleurity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness, China's Advocacy for Building A Community With a Shared Future With Neighboring Countries as well as its Vision of Creating A Peaceful, Safe and Secure, Prosperous, Beautiful and Friendly House.
For the third episode of the chronicle “Readers' reflections”, we invite Duong Van Huy, director of the Center for Vietnam Studies Relations, the Institute for Asian and Asia-Pacific Studies, Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, to share a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, vision of China and Belle, Belle, Beauty, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.
The Diplomacy Policy of the China district is a notable question today, in particular when you consider its current relations with the neighboring countries of Southeast Asia. Under the direction of President XI, this strategy was deepened and enriched.
In my opinion, the visit of President XI in three countries in Southeast Asia, starting with Vietnam, reflects the accent put by China on its relations with neighboring countries, especially in the Southeast Asian region. Compared to other powers, China has a clearer neighborhood diplomacy policy and has taken specific measures to promote it. This recent diplomacy strategy in the neighborhood has played an important role in promoting Beijing relations with neighboring countries. The countries of Southeast Asia, in particular, can see the positive results of the current district diplomacy of China.
Four years ago, at the Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Chinese-Asean dialogue relations in Beijing, President XI, via the video link, proposed the joint construction of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house, attracting a new plan for Chinese-Asean cooperation and describing the direction of progression. This speech, entitled “Delive a great future for Chinese-Asean relations”, is included in the fourth volume of his book Xi Jinping: China's governance. The recent central conference on work related to neighboring countries also stressed that “to jointly create a better future with neighboring countries, China will hold the banner of a community with a common future for humanity, will act on the common vision of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house.”
In the uncertain and increasingly divided world of today, the promotion of the construction of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house by China and its neighboring countries, including the states of the Anase, aligns with the aspirations of the people on all sides. It also promotes development cooperation and helps maintain regional peace and stability. In addition, Vietnam, as an active member of the Anase, has made significant efforts to promote ASEAN-China cooperation. At the same time, the concept of development of Vietnam emphasizes peace, stability, cooperation, prosperity and sustainability, which aligns with several aspects of the vision of the “house” of China-Asean. This common ground allows China, Anase and the Bloc member countries, notably Vietnam, to achieve a common understanding of future cooperation and development in the region.
China is currently promoting active in the construction of a community with a common future with neighboring countries. Chinese leaders have made several high -level visits in this region, stressing its importance in diplomatic strategies in the Chinese district. The promotion of neighborhood diplomacy is considered an important way to promote a community with a common future between China and the region. China and its neighboring countries, in particular Vietnam, continuously strengthen political confidence and deepen economic ties, while the contacts of people to the person are actively encouraged. I believe that China and other countries in the region are regularly increasing more complete and sustainable development cooperation, China being the country that most actively supports the concept of “win-win” cooperation with other countries in the region. In the uncertain international and regional context today, it is probably the path followed by China and other countries in the region.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1332501.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pti Bajaur Workers Protest Protest to put pressure for the release of Imran, other leaders – Journal
- Mens Tennis wins ACC Championship – Stanford Cardinal
- Democrat plays “checkers” while GOP plays “Grand Theft Auto”
- Pope Francis bless the Passovers and fills JD Vance
- immensity
- Honorary to speak to PM Modi, visit India by the end of the year: Musk | India News
- Ma'ruf Amin: Minister at the house of Jokowi as part of friendship
- The full list of 22 British counties is placed in 72 hours of heat wave | British | tidings
- JD vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after the tangle on migration
- Friend remembers Missouri State footballer Todric McGee
- While you slept: 5 stories that you may have missed, April 21, 2025
- Canada shoots Finland 8-1 to face the US in another ladies ice hockey worlds final