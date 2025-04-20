Duong van Huy Photo: Gracieuse of Duong Van Huy

“Currently, China's relations with its neighboring countries of origin are the most important in modern time, and has entered the critical phase of deep connection between the regional landscape and the world changes” – the recent central conference on works related to neighboring countries organized in Beijing has made such a deep judgment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18, highlighting the director's director of chief diplomacy in neighborhood relations. In the first volume of Xi Jinping: China's governancePresident XI stressed that the fundamental diplomacy policy of China with neighboring countries is characterized by “friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness”.

In the third episode of the “decoding of the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“Series, the Global Times Continues to Private Chinese and International Scholars, Translators of the Work, Practitioners of its Concepts, and Overseas Readers to Share Their Insights, Understandings and reflections on the ideas of China's Neighborhood Diplomacy, Which Emphasizes Amity, Saleurity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness, China's Advocacy for Building A Community With a Shared Future With Neighboring Countries as well as its Vision of Creating A Peaceful, Safe and Secure, Prosperous, Beautiful and Friendly House.

For the third episode of the chronicle “Readers' reflections”, we invite Duong Van Huy, director of the Center for Vietnam Studies Relations, the Institute for Asian and Asia-Pacific Studies, Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, to share a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, vision of China and Belle, Belle, Beauty, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.

The Diplomacy Policy of the China district is a notable question today, in particular when you consider its current relations with the neighboring countries of Southeast Asia. Under the direction of President XI, this strategy was deepened and enriched.

In my opinion, the visit of President XI in three countries in Southeast Asia, starting with Vietnam, reflects the accent put by China on its relations with neighboring countries, especially in the Southeast Asian region. Compared to other powers, China has a clearer neighborhood diplomacy policy and has taken specific measures to promote it. This recent diplomacy strategy in the neighborhood has played an important role in promoting Beijing relations with neighboring countries. The countries of Southeast Asia, in particular, can see the positive results of the current district diplomacy of China.

Four years ago, at the Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Chinese-Asean dialogue relations in Beijing, President XI, via the video link, proposed the joint construction of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house, attracting a new plan for Chinese-Asean cooperation and describing the direction of progression. This speech, entitled “Delive a great future for Chinese-Asean relations”, is included in the fourth volume of his book Xi Jinping: China's governance. The recent central conference on work related to neighboring countries also stressed that “to jointly create a better future with neighboring countries, China will hold the banner of a community with a common future for humanity, will act on the common vision of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house.”

In the uncertain and increasingly divided world of today, the promotion of the construction of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly house by China and its neighboring countries, including the states of the Anase, aligns with the aspirations of the people on all sides. It also promotes development cooperation and helps maintain regional peace and stability. In addition, Vietnam, as an active member of the Anase, has made significant efforts to promote ASEAN-China cooperation. At the same time, the concept of development of Vietnam emphasizes peace, stability, cooperation, prosperity and sustainability, which aligns with several aspects of the vision of the “house” of China-Asean. This common ground allows China, Anase and the Bloc member countries, notably Vietnam, to achieve a common understanding of future cooperation and development in the region.

China is currently promoting active in the construction of a community with a common future with neighboring countries. Chinese leaders have made several high -level visits in this region, stressing its importance in diplomatic strategies in the Chinese district. The promotion of neighborhood diplomacy is considered an important way to promote a community with a common future between China and the region. China and its neighboring countries, in particular Vietnam, continuously strengthen political confidence and deepen economic ties, while the contacts of people to the person are actively encouraged. I believe that China and other countries in the region are regularly increasing more complete and sustainable development cooperation, China being the country that most actively supports the concept of “win-win” cooperation with other countries in the region. In the uncertain international and regional context today, it is probably the path followed by China and other countries in the region.