It happened before, not the vice-president today





JAKARTA – The Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman has straightened information concerning the video of his viral speech, who said that he had been reprimanded by the vice -president concerning the eradication of the food mafia. However, the deputy head of state in question is not the Raka of Gibran. "I need to clarify, the warning first occurred, not the current vice-president. And I used to consider this as a very positive warning. In fact, the current vice-president, Gibran, provides total support for the stages to eradicate the food mafia and the corruption currently intensified by the Ministry of Agriculture. "Mr. Gibran is very favorable. The president and the vice-president supports us solidly to clean the food and defend farmers," continued Amran. Amran explained that he made the declaration in the video in the academic context as a reflection of his past experiences in the fight for national food security. He also recalled that no party should take advantage of the video clip to break the solidity of the government. "I emphasize, do not try to fight against me with the vice-president. All the presidents and vice-presidents that I accompanied, including the vice-president Gibran, have the same spirit to clean the food mafia and defend farmers," he said. He said, up to 784 cases of food mafia were successfully discovered, 411 people being appointed suspect. These cases include violations related to fertilizers, horticulture, livestock, fraudulent practices in the distribution of rice. Even within the Ministry of Agriculture, more than 1,500 employees have been the object of demonstrations and changes due to disciplinary violations and integrity. This is a cleaning movement that we do without discrimination, "said Amran. During the first 130 days of the Red and White Cabinet, under the leadership of President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran, the Ministry of Agriculture continued to take firm measures so that up to 20 people are appointed suspects and 50 companies were continued for having established in the state and farmers. Amran has also warned Mafia actors and sympathizers not to interfere with the national stability of food security. The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to strengthen cooperation with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the Police and the Office of the Attorney General in cleaning the practices of food mafia and the application of pro-wandering policies in a sustainable manner throughout the country "Currently, the self-sufficiency path is brilliant. You are not mafias and their sympathizers are part. We are perpendicular to the president and vice-president. We are solid for sovereignty and food security of Indonesia," he said. Amran himself was Minister of Agriculture at the time of the Directorate of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the period 2014-2019. After being replaced by Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Syl) which is now entangled in a corruption case, Jokowi again inaugurated Amran on October 25, 2023. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language.

