



The spy chiefs warned that pubs, hotels and even park benches have been targeted by Beijing in an operation to obtain secrets of the British government through a network of agents in the Kingdom Chinese spies have portrayed park benches and pubs around Parliament, warn the spying chiefs (Picture: Getty images )) Chinese spies put parks and pubs in the rooms of Parliament in a desperate attempt to highlight state secrets, the spy leaders warned. Government officials occupying sensitive and crucial positions have been warned of “hotspots” to avoid potential potential Beijing intelligence operations around Westminster. Some of these allegedly risky locations include the Red Lion Pub, right by Parliament, of which an assertive source was “full of Chinese agents”. Even a promenade at lunchtime in the park for government staff could compromise national security, as Xi Jinping spies are listened to and fish for information by distracting the park benches, sources said. A source said that the Red Lion Pub in Westminster was “full of Chinese agents” (Picture: Sopa / Lightrocket images via Getty Images )) A source said: “We were told that the Chinese literally had the park, with aircraft in the bushes and under the park benches.” The apparently innocent park of St James, by Parliament, has been targeted because it is a popular place for civil servants and parliamentary researchers to eat their lunch. Other alleged popular buffoonery locations have included five star hotels in the region such as Raffles on Whitehall and Corinthia near Trafalgar Square. Beijing has seen the hundreds of people who work in government, including junior staff for deputies, as information collection targets. The Corinthia hotel is an alleged place for Chinese spies to visit (Picture: Getty images )) A source added: “Common researchers are considered by the Chinese, and other spies, including the Russians and the Iranians, such as Whitehall's soft belly.” It has been believed for a long time that Chinese spies and pirates are targeting British officials and even the Royals. Prince Andrew was taken in a disturbing scandal on his ties with an alleged Chinese spy. Yang Tengbo, who formed relationships with key British personalities, was prohibited from the United Kingdom last year, but previously said that he had “done nothing wrong”. Chinese spies would have put the spots around the squares around St James's Park (Picture: Sopa / Lightrocket images via Getty Images )) Parliament and other parts of the British authorities have faced daily attacks to protect themselves from hostile groups and pirates, seeking to get their hands on secret information. This included doctors dealing with British soldiers who allegedly allegedly had been targeted by the Chinese who are looking to steal data from patients, according to the email on Sunday. Some of these health professionals have also received worrying advice such as not taking their mobile phones in appointments and keeping paper rather than online files. One of these doctors said: “I have a real problem with the Chinese who are trying to get my communications.” The secretary at the Shadow house, Chris Philp, said: “We know that China builds a network of spying and repression here in the United Kingdom.” The secretary of the shadow hermer, Chris Philp, said that Chines “built a network of spying and repression” in the United Kingdom (Picture: House of municipalities / AFP via Getty I )) Chinese spy scandals have already shaken parliament as when Westminster has been informed that “a Chinese government agent” is “active in parliament”. MI5 published a rare “interference alert” on the lawyer Christine Lee – who rubbed the shoulder with the Prime Ministers and Deputies – In 2022.2 The security agency told deputies that it gave itself to “political interference activities” for the Chinese communist regime. At the time, Mi5 said: “Lee publicly said that its activities were to represent the Chinese community of the United Kingdom and increase diversity. “However, the aforementioned activity was undertaken in secret coordination with the UFWD, with funding provided by foreign nationals located in China and Hong Kong.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/china-bugging-pubs-around-parliament-35086638 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos