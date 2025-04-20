



Moringa (DRUMSTICK) is an Indian supervision rich in nutrients which offers many health benefits and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes and products. April 19 episode Understanding with the Podcast Raj Shamani, co-founder of the brand of Oziva Nutrition's plant supplements, Mihir Gadani, shared that Moringa is one of the `Top 3 Superals for Indians '' and said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes in his diet. Read also | Moringa: The new Indian ingredients. Moringa soup is a nutritious way to incorporate the advantages of Moringa into your diet. (Freepik) When he was asked to share the 3 best superalaments and to complete the ingredients of the Indians, in particular, said Mihir, Moringa is filled with antioxidants. Cinnamon is incredible. And the third ingredient is organic cezanne for hair health. Invited to develop each of these elements, Mihir explained how Moringa feeds not only the body with wonderful nutrients, but also helps weight loss and detoxification. He said Moringa is full of antioxidants, which contribute to the protective mechanisms of your body. Even PM Modi drinks Moringa soup. But the problem is that it is slightly bitter in taste, so Moringa extracts can be used. Cinnamon is incredible for pre-diabetics and must be part of your daily life. What are the advantages of Moringa water? Did you know how to drink Moringa water every day on an empty stomach can be beneficial for your health? In an interview of June 2024 with HT Lifestyle, Dimle Jangda, Ayurveda and Gut Health Coach, said that Moringa leaves can come from the pestrian shaft and boiled in water, to make infused water or leaves can be dehydrated under the sun to make Moringa powder. You can drink Moringa water with an empty stomach for various conditions and nutritional deficiencies in the body … Moringa infused water, helps improve metabolism and help weight loss. It is rich in nutrients and low in calories, which creates a feeling of fullness, reduces thirst and thus helps to reduce weight. According to her, the advantages of Moringa Water include: relief in evils and pain, improving bone health. She added, Moringa is a rich source of antioxidants and is full of essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals such as vitamin A, C, E, calcium, potassium and iron. If you are weak on hemoglobin or if you suffer from deficiencies of the vitamins above, feel hair loss, brittle bones or skin problems, you should include Moringa water in your daily plan. How to make Moringa soup? Moringa Soup is a nutritious and delicious way to incorporate the advantages of Moringa into your diet. Here is a simple recipe to help you start: Ingredients – 2 cups of Moringa leaves (fresh or dried) – 2 tablespoons of olive oil – 1 onion, chopped – 2 garlic cloves, chopped – 1 teaspoon of grated ginger – 4 cups vegetable broth – 1/2 cup of coconut milk (optional) – Salt and pepper to taste – fresh herbs for the (optional) garnish Instructions 1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. 2. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it is softened. 3. Add the chopped garlic and grated ginger and run for another minute. 4. Add the Moringa sheets and stir well. 5. Pour the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. 6. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. 7. Use an immersion mixer to puree the soup until smooth consistency. 8. Add the coconut milk (if you use) and mix well. 9. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 10. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs (if desired). Before adding Moringa to your diet, see a healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying health problems or take medication. Note to readers: This article is for information purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always find your doctor's opinion with questions about a medical condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/even-pm-modi-drinks-moringa-soup-nutrition-expert-reveals-what-are-the-top-3-superfoods-for-indians-prime-minister-diet-101745129147615.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

