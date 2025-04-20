Trump targets Biden, “Radical Left Lunatics” and Easter Sunday shorts





Washington – President Trump criticized former president Joe Biden, the “radical left the madmen” and the courts in a message on Sunday, while wishing them “with great love, sincerity and affection, a very happy Easter !!!”

A few minutes after sharing a more traditional Easter message on Truth Social, saying that he and the first lady Melania Trump “would like everyone very happy Easter,” the president published a longer message filled with complaints.

President Trump leaves the northern portico of the White House on April 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump goes to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Easter. Al Drago / Getty Images

“Happy Easter to all, including the radical crazy people who fight and compare themselves so hard to bring the murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, mentally crazy and well-known members of MS-13 gangs and wife's drummers, in our country,” said Trump, who allows a happy sinister attack of “our weak judges and sinister of our judges. “.

The president continued, accusing “Sleepy Joe Biden” of having deliberately allowed “millions of criminals of entering our country, completely unresalized and uncontrolled, thanks to an open border policy which will fall into history as the most calamitic act ever perpetrated on America.”

“He was by far our president the worst and most incompetent, a man who had absolutely no idea of ​​what he was doing,” said Trump.

To Biden, and to all those whom the president said “cheated during the presidential election of 2020 in order to have this highly destructive moron elected”, he added that “I wish you, with great love, sincerity and affection, a very happy Easter !!!

The message comes as simmering tensions between the federal judiciary and the Trump administration about its radical repression of illegal immigration have become in the first level in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Vice-President JD Vance met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, after the two men have grown strongly on the administration's immigration approach.

The president stayed in Washington this weekend and visited his Virginia Golf Club on Sunday. It should accommodate the roll of Easter eggs from the White House on Monday, marking a long -standing white house tradition which dates back to 1878.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

