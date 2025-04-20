Last Saturday, glass of wine in hand, I sat down after work and I composed a WhatsApp message inviting friends and colleagues to a launch party for a book I wrote.

While I went through my contacts, by joyfully clicking on people's names, my finger hovered over one or two. Ive has collected a few figures over the years, but it's just to say what with one thing and another that I am not directly in contact with everyone.

However, I thought it is just a launch of the book and its free wine. Besides, were all adults. What harm can he do? I pressed on Send.

My ex who has been suffering for a long time, Michael Gove, sometimes made me refer to Ms. Blurt for my infallible ability to say the bad thing at the wrong time for bad people. And it's right. I can display an extreme end in social situations and have this bizarre tendency to put people and confused faces.

Once, for example, I spent an evening chatting with Alan Yentob completely convinced that he was Salman Rushdie. Or was it the opposite? I can't be sure.

Sometimes, if I am lucky, people think it's a complicated double-bluff and perhaps very cunning; Very often, they look at me with disbelief and a slight horror.

Anyway, Mrs. Blurt struck again, because in a few hours, he started to appear to me that instead of doing something called a broadcasting message (which allows you to send the same message to several contacts individually and means that the recipients cannot see who else is in the group), I had just made a common or garden group, which meant that everyone could see everyone. With hindsight, perhaps Piers Morgan, Kirsty Allsopp, Emily Masitlis, Nadine Dorries, Rachel Johnson, Kemi Badenoch, Christopher Biggins, Giles Coren, Andrew Roberts, Jeremy Vine (no relationship) and more than 100 other most unique people on the planet in the same group of groups have not been the most sensible or the most.

But it was enormously fun.

My friend Sean Langan started. He is a manufacturer of fearless documentaries who was kidnapped and held hostage by the Taliban several months ago a few years ago.

Despite this horrible ordeal, there remains a stoking guy gay, with a scintillating sense of humor. Just check, he wrote, is that one of these JD Vance / Pete Hegseth group cats? Jeremy Vine sounded: does he concern the Houthis?

Then Piers Morgan appeared. Well, when I got you all … He wrote and published a pre -order link for his book (Woke Is Dead), which was released in October.

Biggins added his congratulations, followed by dorries. Vine again: I definitely come because I want to thank you for all these phone numbers.

When a reasonable friend sent me a message separately, suggesting that I may have to remove Badenoch from the group because she did not want everyone to have his number. I panicked and I did it.

Too late. Morgan in the eyes of Eagle joked: I think that the key denominator of which is really important in this group is the speed with which Sarah removes their number.

My friend Sean Macaulay in America woke up. It is a successful screenwriter who also happens to be the brother-in-law of Gordon Browns. This group inspired me to start working on my own memories, how not to be a political brother-in-law [my book is called How Not To Be A Political Wife]he wrote. Chapter 1: in which our hero obtains his posterior firmly tightened by an admirer at the exotic origin (and a future deputy, nothing less) at the wedding of Gove-Vine in France.

True story, by the way, it's in my book. The lower-cap itself then deplored that he cannot attend: unfortunately, I will not be there to have another blow. How much Stephen Fry left.

He was grouped there, joke after the joke. It quickly became much more fun than any physical party, and much better because it did not need to put a dress, to be dry or to wear uncomfortable shoes (I know how Piers likes to make an effort).

Tuesday, Giles Coren wrote on the Times group, describing it like almost all journalists, Shagger, alcoholic and celebration animal in London. Hard but just. Then, Jeremy invited me to his radio program 2 to discuss accidental Whatsapps and finally Big Bear Bozza himself mentioned in his Chronicle Daily Mail yesterday.

The only time Ms. Blurt caused so many chaos was the week after the Brexit referendum, when I accidentally sent an email to Michael to the wrong Henry (he had two special advisers called Henry). This third Henry was not someone I knew, but its name appeared in a way, and I failed to spot the error.

This thug Henry disclosed the email, how accused of all kinds of harmful machinations and baptized Lady Macbeth by several rival media.

This experience was much happier. It made me realize how lucky I am to be on Whatsaping terms with so many brilliant, funny, intelligent and full -minded people, and Piers Morgan. My book publisher also thinks that I am a kind of marketing genius. Hopefully no one tells him the truth.

A misstep in space

It seems to me that there are two types of feminists in the world: those who think that rises in space in a rocket of suggestive form belonging to a billionaire in a frenzy of points and dres of expensive blows, like Katy Perry, is a giant stage for women; And those who have put their lives and their reputation at stake to protect the rights of women and girls. I know which side I am on.

While residents of Birmingham continue to vanish in their own waste, a reminder before the local elections of the coming weeks which, entirely, 28 ministers of the government (including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner) are members of the Union Unite leading Thebin's strike.

Cultural treatment at Easter

Happy Easter. If you have had enough celebrations loaded with calories, such as these brands and Spencer Dippy egg breads, and whispering something more culturally nutritious, I cannot recommend the Siena exhibition at the National Gallery.

The Catholic Church may not be the tea cup of everyone, but with regard to artistic inspiration, little can correspond to the beauty of the primitive Renaissance.

Newsnight normally does not like anything more than a crunchy court decision (Roe V Wade has overturned, or extension, or Gina Miller). But for any reason, the decision of the Supreme Court on women deserved more than one superficial mention at the end of Wednesday and Zilch on Thursday.

Now the show is conveniently out of the air until Tuesday. I wonder what it could be of this victory for women they don't want to talk about?