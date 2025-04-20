The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika explains how she talked about divorce to her daughter, Imara





The actor of Bollywood, Imran Khan, who was far from the spotlight had married his longtime love, Avantika Malik, in 2011. However, after eight years of relational happiness, the couple in 2019 separated, and it was an emotional agitation in the life of the duo. The duo was fortunate to have a daughter named Imara, who will be 11 years old in 2025. Now Avantika healed her broken pieces and shared how she destigmatized the subject of divorce with Imrara.

Avantika Malik shares that her daughter, Imara, thought that she would have a new mother after their separation

Avantika and Imran have coparent Imrara and shared how to divorce your partner does not mean that the child would get less love from one or the other of the parents. Avantika sat on an interview with Janice Seleria for divorce is not a podcast of dirty words and shared how divorce is a question to which no parent is ready to answer. But it's real. And it's gross. Avantika revealed that her daughter thought that her mother would be replaced and shared that she herself was a child of divorce. For her, it was very clear that the mistakes she knows that her parents made, she will not do everything in her power not to make these mistakes. In his words:

“When we separated our baby was very young, so at the start, she had a lot of questions. Does that mean that I will get a new mummie? We both have.

When Imran Khan spoke of the Coparentant Imara

Earlier, in a YouTube channel entitled Khaane Mein Kya Hai, Imran shared how he was a practical father, because when Imara was born, he had made only one film. Just before her birth, she chose to stay at home and be present for her birth. Imran also revealed that divorce has an impact on the child's psyche, but he and Avantika took care to avoid the same situation with Imara. Imran shared that it still depends on the intention of parents. His parents separated at the age of three. Despite their divorce, they made sure that they took care of the actor. In his words:

“Be there during these first years and help raise it. Even if I am divorced, I share her guard and she stays with me from Thursday to Sunday. I wanted to be the guy who does this.

What do you think of Avantika Malik's daughter, Imara, thinking of having a new mother after their separation?

