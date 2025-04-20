Touched by Trump, the Oklahomans protest in Tulsa





In a accommodation of the housing centers of the highly frequented Tulsa intersection with Starbucks and cell phone stores, more than 200 people proved to be demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Elizabeth Caldwell

/ /

KWGS News

The demonstrators meet at the intersection of the 71st street and Memorial Drive on Saturday April 19, 2025.

Trump has been in office for about three months, and some people have gathered in the 71st street and Memorial Drive declared that they personally felt the effects of his dramatic overhaul in the government.

April Nesbit is a professor of biology at the East Central University of Ada. She led two hours to protest because an internship funded by the federal government offered by OK-Inbre was eliminated for her science students.

Some of them have worked on cancer drugs, some have worked on disease studies. It must be linked to health care, everything is linked to health care. Ive had students who worked on antibiotics, discovering new antibiotics, said Nesbit.

Nesbit said his students will have to find other summer jobs that will probably not imply science.

Larry Miller, 70, and his family lost $ 15,000 in investments since Trump took office. Trumps Chaotic tariff policy has disrupted markets across the country.

It was the same a little concerned, said Miller.

Elizabeth Caldwell

/ /

KWGS News

The demonstrators meet at 71st street and Memorial Drive on Saturday April 19, 2025.

Other demonstrators have cited life with concern and fear. Carmen Michel is retired after having taught public school for 24 years. She said that the dismantling of the United States Ministry of Education pushed her to stand next to the road and signal a sign.

I don't know what else to do. Right now, this is the only thing I can do. These are my two hundred. And if I could think of something else, I would do it with pleasure, said Michel.

Tulsas' protest was one of the hundreds through the country encouraged by the 50501 movement, which is described as a decentralized network opposing the “anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration.

The 50501 campaign indicates that the interest has increased in its organizational efforts which started shortly after the election of Trumps. On February 5, the group estimated that there were around 80 protests in 88 cities.

