Politics
India seeks to strengthen energy links with Saudi Arabia during the visit of Modis
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his third visit, while India seeks to strengthen strategic links with the Kingdom, especially in the energy sector.
During his two -day trip, Modi should meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Djeddah, where they will hold bilateral talks and co -president the second meeting of the Saudi strategic partnership board.
The visit is also important due to the obvious importance of Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner for India, Saudi Arabia is a leading voice in the Islamic world and is increasingly playing an important role in regional developments, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said Vikram Misri on Saturday.
As Prime Minister, Modi made his first trip to Saudi Arabia in 2016. After the first visit to the Crown Princes in India in February 2019, the Indian chief made his second trip to the kingdom in October, when the two countries created the strategic partnership board.
In 2023-24, Saudi trade reached nearly $ 43 billion, making India the Saudi Arabs of the second largest trading partner, while the kingdom is from New Delhis fifth largest.
Saudi Arabia is a key player in the India energy scenario, said Misri.
We plan to infuse an even more strategic perspective in the energy partnership between the two countries. And we expect the upcoming visit also to have developments related to this, he added.
The bilateral energy trade alone was worth 25.7 billion dollars in 2023-24, Saudi Arabia being the third India LPG source, raw and oil imports.
The upcoming visit of Modis is a follow -up of The Crown Princes Trip in India in 2023, when he attended the summit of the group of 20 largest savings.
This was followed by the visit of the Crown Prince State, which saw the two leaders co -resistant the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, and the two countries signing around 50 initial pacts and agreeing to form a joint working group for a Saudi investment of $ 100 billion in India.
This is a very important visit because Saudi Arabia is one of the most important partners in India in the Gulf and Middle East region, Associate Professor of Muddassir Qamar, an associate professor at the Center for West Asian Studies at the University of Jawaharlal Nehru on Sunday.
It is also important because the visit of Saudi Arabia comes at a time of large regional turbulence and uncertainty in international politics, since Saudi Arabia and India are two of the G20 members and have a similarity of views on regional and global issues.
The two-way flow of investment, energy security, food security and defense cooperation will probably be raised on the agenda, he said, adding that discussions on the East-Europe East-Europe economic corridor agreement are likely to be at the top of the priority list, referring to the commercial connectivity plan.
While the two countries work on their respective development plans, namely the Saudi Vision 2030 and Indias Viksit Bharat 2047, they have many opportunities to collaborate between companies and the private sector in various sectors, including energy, logistics and infrastructure, he added.
Modis Trip will also stimulate the role of India in geopolitics, according to Mohammed Soliman, principal researcher at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC
The visit of Modis in Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in the deepening of the strategic partnership in India-Saudi strengthening economic ties with $ 40 billion in commerce, obtaining vital energy supplies and raising India voice in the geopolitics of Western Asia, he told Arab News.
The visit positions India as a key director in Western Asia.
