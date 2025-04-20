Net criticism of Refly Harun: Jokowi's management in SESPIMMEN





Jurnalpatrolinews -Jakarta-the visit of a certain number of participants in the staff of the national police and in the college (SESPIMMEN) in the 7th president of the private residence of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, triggered controversy in the community. During the meeting, Jokowi seemed to give management to the police officers who were considered by a certain number of parties as an imprudent stage, even violating state ethics standards. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyp3suenxf0 Refly Harun, an expert in constitutional law, spoke of this incident. Thanks to his personal YouTube channel on Sunday, April 20, 2025, he said that the action had the potential to give a bad example, in particular for potential chiefs of the national police institution. How could they, which would later occupy a strategic position, actually did not understand the limits between healthy and bad state practices? Réfly said firmly. According to REFLY, participants SESPIM came from the ranks of the police commissioner (KOMPOL) and the police commissioners (AKBP) should undergo education with high integrity standards, rather than being interactions that could potentially harm their institutional objectivity. Imagine, they went to the private home of the former president whose post is now under public projectors. It is not only beautiful, but can also harm the principle of neutrality and independence of the police, he said. Refly also highlighted other phenomena which, according to him, were nonetheless disturbing: a certain number of officials and ministers of the current government still seemed to show loyalty to Jokowi, even if her mandate had been completed. The ministers are no longer the assistant of President Jokowi, but the assistant of President Prabowo. If they are still Sowan in Jokowi, it shows a dangerous double loyalty, he explained. He warned that the President-elected Prabowo suffered should have started to slow down practices like this so as not to become a precedent that weakens the authority and the government system it builds. If this model continues to be left, it is not impossible that our legal system and our ethics are disturbed, even collapsed, concluded Réfly.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jurnalpatrolinews.co.id/opini/kritik-tajam-refly-harun-arahan-jokowi-ke-sespimmen-polri-bisa-rusak-etika-kenegaraan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos