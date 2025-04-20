The High Court of Allahabad cancels the criminal affair





While canceling a case against a man reserved under the Information Technologies Act, the High Court of Allahabad judged that the simple fact of loving a position on social networks will not attract a penalty under article 67.

The request before the High Court had been filed to cancel the attacked accusation sheet issued in 2021, an order of knowledge as well as all the procedures of a criminal case registered under articles 147, 148, 149 of the CIP, section 67 of the law on information technology (modification), 2008 and 79 of the law on the modification of the case law.

The only bench of judge Saurabh Srivastava explained that, from the reading of the provision mentioned above, it is clear that the publication or transmission of obscene material is an offense. A message or message can be considered published when published, and a message or message can be considered transmitted when shared or retweeted. In this case, it is alleged that there is material in the case of case showing that the applicant liked the post of a USMAN Farhan for an illegal assembly, but to like a position will not amount to publish or transmit the position, therefore, the simple fact that a message will not attract article 67.

Lawyer Abhishek Ankur Chaurasia represented the petitioner, while the government's lawyer represented the opposite party.

Factual context

It was alleged that the applicant had published certain provocative messages on social networks, which led to the assembly of around 600 to 700 people belonging to the Muslim community to organize a procession without authorization. This would have caused a serious threat of peace violation.

Reasoning

Referring to article 67 of the IT law, the bench noted that the same thing is only liable when anyone publishes or transmits or makes the publication or transmission in electronic form of any material which tends to deprave and corrupt people who read, see or hear the above or embodied material / message.

Even if not, from the recorded equipment, it seems that no message that could be provocative in nature is available to the file and simply like a message published by Chaudhari Farhan Usman will not attract the U / S 67 sanction from the IT law or any other criminal offense, he said.

A reference was also made to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Kaushal Kishor against State of Up and others; (2023) in which it was observed that each citizen of India must be consciously retained in speech and exercise the right to freedom of expression and expression under article 19 (1) (a) (a) of the Constitution only in the sense that it was provided by the editors of the Constitution, to exercise. Otherwise, if not article 67 of the IT law concerns obscene material and not for provocative equipment. The words “lascious or call for proriers” mean concerning sexual interest and desire, therefore, article 67 law prescribes any punishment for other provocative documents, he added.

The bench found no equipment that could not connect the applicant to any reprehensible article, because there was no offensive publication available on Facebook and WhatsApp of the applicant's accounts. Thus, the bench authorized the request and canceled the case registered against the applicant.

Cause title: Imran khan v. State of Up and Another (Neutral Quote: 2025: AHC: 56788)

Appearance:

Petitioner: Advocates Abhishek Ankur Chaurasia, Diwan Saifullah Khan

Opposite party: government advocate

Click here to read / download the command

