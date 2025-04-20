Narendra Modi is likely to visit Norway, Croatia, the Netherlands next month: Reports | Indiablooms





A few days after the US vice-president JD Vance visited India, New Delhi's next attention should move to Europe with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to visit Norway, Croatia and the Netherlands next month, the media said.

“This visit is scheduled for mid-May and occurs even if India and Europe have seen a number of commitments this year,” Wion reported. Cracks in India-Norway Modi's next visit to Norway is gaining importance, because the two nations are trying to extend trade under the India-Efta commercial and economic partnership agreement (TEPA). It was signed last year and ratified by Norway. The sovereign heritage fund of Norway, worth more than 1 dollars, is a major investor in India. Cooperation in renewable energies, maritime industries, the blue economy and arctic affairs has been part of the conversation between the two countries, Norway supporting the international solar alliance of India and its candidacy for a permanent seat to the United Nations Security Council, Wion reported. Nordic Indian Summit An important part of Modi's commitment in the Norway stage of its three nations tour will be participating in the third Nordic Indian Summit in Oslo on May 15. In addition to India, the other participating countries of the summit will be Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Modi-Mette Frederiksen Telephone conversation Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacted on Tuesday with his Denmark counterpart puts Frederiksen when they discussed the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields, which created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the green transition. During the telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments. “Recalling high -level exchanges between the two countries since the launch of the green strategic partnership in 2020, the managers noted the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields which created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition,” said a statement published by the office of the Indian Prime Minister. Narendra Modi declared that he was impatiently awaiting the 3rd Nordic Indian Summit which would be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at the time. Besides Norway, he should visit Croatia and the Netherlands in May. Jd vance The American vice -president, as well as his wife, USHA, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – should land at Palam air base here at 10 am on Monday. They will arrive in India during a four -day visit. Vances will be welcomed upon their arrival by a Prime Minister of the Union, reported reports. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will go to Jaipur and Agra. At least five senior officials, including those of the Pentagon and the State Department, will accompany Vance during his visit to India. After arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family should visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could also venture into a sales complex selling traditional hand -made products, according to the media. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Modi will welcome Vance for talks that should focus on early finalization of the proposed bilateral trade agreement. The Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Indian ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra should be part of the Indian team. Vance in India's visit will follow his trip to Italy. In Rome, Vance should meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to visit the White House on Thursday.

