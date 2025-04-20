Trump's approval rating on the economy fell at the lowest of his presidential career, CNBC Survey reveals





President Trumpis registering the worst economic approval numbers of his presidential career in the midst of a broad dissatisfaction concerning his management of prices, inflation and government spending, according to the latest Economic Survey All-America CNBC.

The survey revealed that the strengthening of the economic optimism which accompanied the re -election has disappeared, the more the Americans now believed that the economy will get worse at any time since 2023 and with a lively turn to pessimism about the stock market.

The survey of 1,000 Americans across the country has shown that 44% of the management of the Trumps of the presidency and 51% disapproval, slightly better than the final reading of the CNBCS when the president left office in 2020. In the economy, however, the survey showed Trump with 43% approval and 55% of disapproval, the first time in any CNBC survey that while the president.

Trumps Base Republican remains firmly behind him, but the Democrats, within 90,90, are 30 more negative points than their average during his first mandate, and the independents are 23 more negative points. Blue passes, which were essential to the electoral victory of the presidents, remain positive on the treatment of Trumps' economy, but their number of disapproval increased by 14 points compared to their average for its first mandate.

Donald Trump has been specifically re -elected to improve the economy, and so far, people do not like what they see, said Jay Campbell, partner of Hart Associates, the Democratic Sondorr of the investigation.

The ballot was led from April 9 to 13 and has an error margin of more or less 3.1 percentage points.

The results show that Trump has so far been able to convince his basis only that his economic policies will be good for the country over time: 49% of the public thinks that the economy will get worse in the next year, the most pessimistic overall result since 2023. This figure includes 76% of the Republicans who see the economy improve. But 83% of Democrats and 54% of the self -employed see the economy worsening. Among those who believe that presidents of presidents will have a positive impact, 27% say that it will take a year or more. However, 40% of those who are negative about the policies of the presidents say that they now harm the economy.

Were in a type of turbulent change with regard to what people think of what will happen next, said Micah Roberts, general partner with public opinion strategies, republican survey pollsters. The data suggests more than ever that it is the negative partisan reaction which leads and supports dissatisfaction and concern about what comes next.

Although the partisanry is the most important part of the negative watch of the presidents, it loses a certain support among the Republicans in key areas such as prices and inflation, and has experienced a significant deterioration between the self -employed.

The prices seem to be a substantial part of the dissatisfaction of the global public. The Americans disapprove of the general prices by a margin of 49 to 35, and the majorities think that they are bad for American workers, inflation and the overall economy. The Democrats give the prices a boost by a margin of 83 points and the independents of 26 points. The Republicans approve the prices with a spread of 59 points of 20 points below their net approval of 79% of the president.

The vast majorities of Americans see Canada, Mexico, the EU and Japan as an economic opportunity for the United States rather than an economic threat. In fact, everyone is considered more favorably than when CNBC asked the question during Trumps' first mandate. The data suggests that the public, including the majority of Republicans, do not adopt the antipathy that the president expressed to these business partners. On China, however, the public considers it a threat by a margin of 44% to 35%, clearly worse than when CNBC asked the question for the last time in 2019.

The worst numbers of the presidents come to its management of inflation, of which the public disapproves by a margin of 37% to 60%, including strong net negatives of democrats and independents. But at 58%, it is the clear positive approval of the low of Republicans for one of the questions asked about the president. Fifty-seven percent of the public estimates that we will soon be in recession, against only 40% in March 2024. The figure includes 12% who think that the recession has already started.

The public also disapproves of the treatment of presidents of federal government spending, from 45% to 51% and of foreign policy, from 42% to 53%.

The best figures prevail over immigration, where its southern border management is approved by a margin of 53% to 41%, and the deportation of undocumented immigrants is approved from 52% to 45%. The president obtained a slight majority of support from the self -employed on the deportations and 22% of the support of democrats on the southern border. Although always modest, this is the most efficient problem for Trump among the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Americans have become more negative on the stock market than in two years. Some 53% say it's a bad time to invest, with only 38% saying it's a good time. The figures represent a net reversal of stock market optimism which welcomed the elections of the presidents. In fact, the December survey represented the clearest swing towards market optimism in the 17 -year history surveys and the survey in April is the clearest turn towards pessimism.

Presidents' disorders with his approval rating do not seem to be translated into potential gains important for Democrats for the moment. Asked about Congress's preference, 48% of the public supports democratic control and 46% supports republican control, barely amended compared to the March 2022 survey of the CNBC.

