Istanbul, Turkeyturkey, imposed a birth prohibition on the choice of the Cesarean section in private health establishments without medical justification as part of the new regulation of the Ministry of Health published this weekend in the official government gazette. This decision, which sparked a furious response from opposition politicians and rights defending groups, came after a heated debate in Türkiye about the way women should give birth. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed hard for women to have so -called natural births. “The planned cesarean sections cannot be carried out in a medical center,” said an entry by the April 19 Gazette describing new regulations governing private health institutions, which made the headlines on Sunday. Turkey has the highest rate of Cesarean births among the 38 Nations of the OECD, according to the latest available data of 2021. Figures in the world population show that there were 584 of these procedures out of 1,000 living births that year. The debate on childbirth broke out last weekend at the start of a super Lig football confrontation between Fenerbahce and Sivassor. Sivassapor players walked on the field with a huge banner reflecting an initiative of the Ministry of Health to promote vaginal births, reading: “natural birth is natural”. This decision sparked the fury of politicians, doctors and women's rights organizations. 'Do not touch' “As if the country had no other problem, the male football players told women how to give birth,” wrote Gokce Gokcen, vice-president of the main OP CHP on X. “Do not interfere in women's affairs with your ignorance. Keep the hands of the body of women, ”she wrote, in remarks postponed by other women politicians and rights for the rights. In January, Erdogan said that 2025 would be “the family year” in order to treat the fertility rate in Turkey, which reached a historic 1.51 hollow in 2023. Erdogan suggested several times that women have at least three children. On Saturday, he was unleashed against those who had challenged the football banner. “One of our football clubs went to the field with a banner to support an awareness campaign from the Ministry of Health,” he said. “There was no insult, no criticism, no lack of respect for anyone on the banner, nothing to offend women … Why does this bother you that our ministry encourages normal birth?” “We have no time for such nonsense at a time when our fertility rate and our population growth rate cause an alarm,” he said, warning that the decline in the population of Turkey was “a much greater threat than war”.

