Trump's battle against Haut Ed reaches a new phase in the middle of Harvard quarrel





Harvard has rejected hard this week on the efforts of the White House to influence his campus. His challenge seemed to give permission to other colleges to do the same.

Harvard protests against Trump's threats to international students

Harvard students and the staff grow up against the threats of the Trump administration.

Washington for Harvard University, the cavalry has arrived.

When the oldest and richest college reprimanded the Trump administration for the first time last Monday, in the midst of efforts to force changes to his campus, other powerful universities were able to defend himself.

The objections of Harvards, wrote the president and provost of the universities of Stanford the next day, are rooted in the American tradition of freedom, an essential tradition to our universities of countries and which deserves to be defended.

Princeton stands with Harvard, said the president of the New Jersey's counterpart.

Even the president of Columbia University, another University of Ivy League, who tried (without success) to force similar government demands seemed to offer his support for Harvard.

Trump's recent directives, she wrote, would have struck at the heart of this venerable university mission.

The president has repeatedly denounced growing anti-Semitism on university campuses, including Harvards, following demonstrations triggered by the War of Israel-Hamas. Federal funding, has argued, must be subject to universities as a result of civil rights laws and to slow anti -Semitic incidents. However, even the Anti-Diffimation League suggested this week that the White House exerts too much influence on the colleges of the country.

The refusal of federal funds (whether in part or in part) is an extremely serious and legitimate punishment which should only be used in the most serious situations with incapable or little willing institutions to improve, the CEO of Adl Jonathan Greenblatt said on Friday.

For defenders of American higher education, the circle of cars caused Harvards resistance to the Trump administration this week has brought a feeling of hope for the future.

The higher detractors of the EDS, meanwhile, watched the White House to double its punishment for schools that choose to disobey its orders.

In the hours following the Harvard challenge, the administration frozen billions of federal funds for the school. In the days that followed, he began to explore the means to revoke the status of tax exemption from Harvards, threatened the ability of universities to register international students and accused him of having inaccurately disclosed sources of foreign money.

The escalation reported the start of a new more combative phase of President Donald prevails over efforts to reshape the colleges of nations.

Read more: with a republican trifecta in Washington, a new era of university surveillance is on the way

“I applaud the Harvard University to defend the shared values ​​of higher education,” said Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University, a private college of Liberal Arts in Connecticut. “Federal funding for universities should not depend on a loyalty oath.”

Since Trump took office, many college chiefs have seen in despair that his administration has turned the public-private partnership which has constituted the basis of American university research. In a few months, the federal government has exerted unprecedented pressure on institutions, a break or outright cancellation to finance while pushing schools to revise their admissions, their hiring and their teaching practices.

Read more: the Trump administration requests generalized changes to the policies of discipline of Columbia University

For months, the question of how to cooperately engage with these requests tormented the presidents of the colleges. While legal fighting on reduced research, the revocations of student visas and diversity programs took place quietly, universities had trouble presenting a more vocal and unified front against Trump. Each school is different, and some have been more practicing than others in recent months to new types of federal surveillance.

The University of Columbia, for example, has largely accepted a set of reforms that the Trump administration established as a condition for restoring $ 400 million in federal funding. The university, among others, has ousted its president, is committed to modifying its students to protest students and declared that it would appoint a new administrator to supervise its Department of Studies of the Middle East.

Read more: the Ivy League school faces “critical” cuts while Trump stops hundreds of millions of funds

However, the Trump administration has not restored Columbias funding a fact considered by some as an indication that the White House seems to worry more about colleges than improving them.

They want to be considered as attacker campuses, said Jon Fansmith, main vice-president of government relations at the American Council on Education during a webinar on Tuesday with college officials. What they don't want to do is solve problems.

Read more: Trump honored a cancer survivor. Boy's doctors are now faced with his budget cuts.

Trump jeopardizes the non -profit status of Harvards

Don Ingber, renowned biologist at Harvard, woke up this week to a disturbing email.

On Monday evening, the federal government sent its team a work prescription for two research contracts worth around 20 million dollars. The directives were one of the more than $ 2.2 billion in funding from the Trump administration in break after Harvard resisted his conditions to repair the school position with the federal government.

Ingbers Research supports the creation of what he calls organ chips “to reduce dependence on animals for the development of drugs. Why an administration that deeply appreciates American innovation and the limitation of anti-Semitism would like to compromise the advanced work of a Jewish scientist as he has absolutely no sense, he said.

American prowess is based on our example of innovation, and innovative technologies would not exist without science and the synergistic partnership between the government and the academic world that has existed since the 1940s, said Ingber. We kill it.

Find out more: in the middle of Trump's anger, can Harvard afford to lose federal research funds?

The order of judgment of Ingbers was only one of Harvard's misfortunes this week. Trump went to social networks on Tuesday to threaten the non -profit status of universities, a move that would now be seriously examined by the Internal Revenue Service.

Canceling the Harvard tax exemption status would be unprecedented, which would probably cost school at least hundreds of millions of dollars in federal income taxes. But Trump cannot just slam his fingers and change, according to Michael Dorf, professor of law at Cornell University. The effort would surely arouse a dispute in court, where Harvard would have the upper hand, he said.

There is a deep body of IRS and case law regulations clearly indicating that all kinds of declarations and activities controversial by universities do not lose their tax exemption status, he said.

Read more: Trump venerated it. The school does not like it in return.

Targeted international students

Shortly after Trump attacked Harvard online, Kristi Noem, his interior security secretary, wrote a letter to university threatening to endanger his ability to register foreign students.

With the anti-American and pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and its classrooms, the position of Harvards as a higher establishment of higher education is a distant memory, said Noem in a press release.

International students represent around a third of the Harvards student population. In Harvard and many other universities, the registration of foreign students, who generally pay tuition fees, often subsidizes many other expenses, including financial assistance for domestic students.

The federal government has never put a large registration in students from students from other countries. If the Trump administration follows this promise, the potential consequences for Harvard could be devastating.

In James Kvaal, who was the senior supervision of higher education in Biden administration, he does not know why a white house was so focused on reducing trade deficits would target international students. They brought back more than $ 40 billion to the US economy last year.

Economically, it is an export, he said. This is a sold service.

On Friday, in a statement to USA Today, Harvard spokesman Jason Newton said that the school was held by his initial declaration defending academic freedom.

We will continue to respect the law and expect the administration to do the same, he said.

Read more: Trump 2.0's uncertainty brings back certain college presidents at the pandemic time

Foreign Gifts of Harvards examined

On Friday, the Federal Department of Education launched another Harvards accusation: the agency said that the school had in an inaccurately disclosed gifts and foreign contracts. Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education, ordered the University to spit trox of documents for examination.

Newton, Harvard spokesperson, said the University has submitted its necessary disclosure reports for decades as part of its current compliance with the law.

After a tumultuous week, the new request was the last indication that the quarrel between Trump and Harvard and higher education in general will not die soon.

College administrators will always choose the path of the slightest resistance, said Preston Cooper, an expert in higher education at the American Enterprise Institute, a right -wing reflection group.

In Trump 2.0, he said, it is clear that many are starting to believe that the path of the slightest resistance is to fight. “”

Zachary Schermele is an education journalist for USA Today. You can reach it by e-mail to [email protected]. Follow it on x at @zachschermele and bluesky at @ zachschermele.bsky.social.

