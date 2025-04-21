



If you only saw Donald Trump's first Easter message on Truth Social, you might be surprised to see how normal it can be read. But barely 60 seconds passed before returning to his usual self.

“Melania and I wish everyone very happy Easter!” Trump posted on Sunday morning on Truth Social. “Whether you head to the church or watch the service of your home, whether this day is full of peace and joy for all those who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He is resurrected !!”

This message was immediately followed by a screed which explodes its enemies, in particular “Radical Left Lunatics” and “weak and ineffective judges and responsible for the application of laws”.

“Happy Easter to all, including the mad radical crazy people who fight and compare themselves so hard to bring the murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, mentally crazy and well-known MS-13 gangs and women's drums, in our country,” wrote the president.

Trump is probably referring to efforts to bring back immigrants expelled – including Maryland father, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, which the administration has admitted several times was wrongly expelled – from detention in Salvador, where they were subjected to inhuman and cruel conditions. Although Trump officials called on men expelled “the worst of the worst”, in truth, about 90% of them had no criminal record in the United States, and they all refused to be regular before being sent to a foreign prison. And he wants to send more. Trump launched questions about the issue, saying that he is “not involved”, even if he and the president of El Savador, Nayib Bukele, discussed the question of the oval office three days earlier.

The president continued: “Happy Easter also to weak and ineffective judges and those responsible for the application of laws which allow this sinister attack on our nation to continue, a violent attack that it will never be forgotten!”

The Supreme Court at the beginning of the month unanimously judged that the Trump administration had to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States, and another court last week called the government's arguments against the return of Abrego Garcia “shocking” and “without right”. Choice of publishers

While Trump and his wife Melania celebrated Easter during the White House events earlier this week – including a roll of Easter eggs sponsored by the company – many immigrants can give up such observances for fear that they can be held by immigration and customs agents (ICE) while they love it. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Trump administration, granting the Ice the permission to carry out implementation operations in places of worship. The complainants in the case, several religious groups said they were examining the decision and weighed their options to move forward.

“We remain seriously concerned about the impacts of this policy and we are committed to protecting the fundamental rights inscribed in the first amendment and the law on the restoration of religious freedom,” said the principal advisers of the applicants, Kelsi Corkran, director of the Supreme Court of the Institute of Defense and Constitutional Protection, of the Associated Press.

Trump too, of course, launched an attack on Joe Biden, calling him “our worst and the most incompetent president” while perpetuating the big lie that “people … cheated during the 2020 presidential election in order to have this highly destructive moron elected.” Several reliable entities, including the American cybersecurity and infrastructure agency, have determined that the 2020 elections were the safest in American history. Trendy stories

In a third Easter message, Trump swore to “make America larger, better, stronger, richer, healthier and more religious, than it has never been before !!!”

But it will certainly be difficult to make America healthier while its Secretary of Health and Social Services eliminates the large expanses of public health infrastructure and pushes the skepticism of the vaccines. And many Americans have become poorer, not richer when the stock market has dropped in the middle of the regime of punistent administration prices.

