Imran Khan makes a triumphant return with Bhumi Pednekar in the romantic comedy of Netflix





After an interruption of almost a decade, Imran Khan is officially back on the set. The actor, who charmed a generation with tubes like Jaane you yaane Na and Delhi Belly, began to film his romantic dramatic to come Projectan for Netflix. The film features Bhumi Pednekar in front of Khan, Gurfateh Pirzada also playing a key role. Directed by Break Ke Baad, Danish Aslam filmmaker, the film still in addition to a new chapter of Imrans' career.

The film journalist Rahul Raut announced the news on social networks, sharing an image of clapperboard of the set of Mumbai and revealing that the film is produced by outdoor films, Imran Khan Productions and 42 IPS. Although Netflix has officially confirmed the project, the initiates say that a 2026 version is in preparation.

Imran Khan had moved away from Bollywood after the commercial failure of Katti Batti in 2015. In interviews since, he explained that he had no longer found personal meaning in the films that were made at the time. By reflecting on his decision to move away, he once said to film Companion that he wondered if he would have accepted the roles in the biggest stroke of the office and constantly found that his answer was no. This introspection has become the catalyst for its rupture with the theater.

During his time far from the spotlight, Imran kept friendships within the industry but kept a low public profile. His re -emergence on the set generated excitement, in particular among fans of the Y generation who associate it with a softer and more sincere era of romantic cinema.

The project promises a mixture of eccentric romance and emotional nuances, a space where Imran Khan has always prospered. While the official title remains a mystery, anticipation already approaches what could be one of the most spoken outings of Netflix in 2026.

