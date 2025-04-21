The turkey deepening the corruption crisis threaten stability in the country, warns the OECD

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The economic future of Turkey is not only threatened by inflation, the increase in emissions and the low participation of women, but also, and perhaps the most critical, by an increasing crisis of corruption and decline in institutional integrity, according to an intergovernmental organization based in Paris which promotes economic growth, stability and improvement of the standards of the living in the world.

The OCDDS 2025 Economic Survey of Turkey offers a scathing criticism of countries aggravating governance, highlighting the systemic weaknesses that extend beyond monetary and tax problems. At the heart of these problems is a political system deliberately paralyzed by the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The report distinguishes the worsening of the perception of corruption in Türkiye as a critical problem. According to the index of perceptions of the corruption of international transparency, Turkey is now classified 115th out of 180 countries, marking one of its worst positions in more than a decade.

This slide places Turkey well behind not only the other OECD countries, but also several emerging economies with lower GDP per capita. The OECD warns that this descending spiral in the integrity of governance erodes the confidence of investors, weakening the rule of law and threatening social cohesion.

One of the main concerns expressed in the OECD report is the absence of an independent anti-corruption agency in Türkiye. Although various public institutions are responsible for monitoring integrity and ethical conduct, these bodies are perceived as lacking both autonomy and application power.

The full report of the OECD economic survey on Turkey:

Investigations on high -level corruption cases are rare and when they occur, they tend to be limited in the scope and strongly politicized. The absence of an institutional firewall between the executive authority and the surveillance mechanisms allows conflicts of interest and the abusive use of public funds not to be checked.

Since 2013, when Erdogan has derailed surveys on corruption of several billion dollars involving it, its family and its affairs and political partners, Turkey has not seen any probe of substantial corruption, in particular that involving members of the interior circle of President Erdogan. This follows the purge of police chiefs, prosecutors and judges involved in the case.

In parallel, the public procurement processes that explain a significant part of public spending remain opaque. The report notes that Turkey has not adopted adequate guarantees to ensure transparency and competition in the award of contracts.

Several exceptions are integrated into the law on supply, allowing ministries and municipalities to bypass competitive auctions under large discretionary justifications, such as “national” or “emergency”. This has created a farm for customer and patronage networks, especially at the local level.

Public contracts have become a key avenue for the enrichment of President Erdogan and his partners, who have used to receive bribes through various regimes in exchange for obtaining public contracts, often through non-competitive processes.

Companies and businessmen closely linked to the government of Erdogan receive not only favorable treatments by obtaining public contracts, but also have their tax debts erased with a pen by President Erdogan and his deputies.

The concerns extend beyond corruption in supply. The OECD stresses that political influence on regulatory bodies has distorted the development of policies and contributed to an unpredictable commercial environment.

For example, the allocation of public resources such as licenses, land and tax incentives is often considered to benefit from politically connected companies, while independent companies are faced with bureaucratic obstacles and regulatory harassment. These favoritism models do not only remove fair competition; They also dissuade foreign direct investments and technological innovation.

The Erdogan government has become known to use regulatory organizations and partisan administrative agencies to target companies and individuals deemed unfair. However, these same mechanisms are used to promote the friends of President Erdogan.

The judicial system weakened by Turkey also contributes to this fragile institutional landscape, according to the OECD investigation. Although nominally independent, the justice system is increasingly subject to the grip of the executive branch.

Critics, including international observers, underline the erosion of judicial impartiality and the growing use of courts to silence dissent, intimidate journalists and hinder anti-corruption probes. The OECD notes that this “undermines legal certainty, weakens property rights and discourage long -term investments”.

In addition, public confidence in public institutions decreases sharply. Citizens report limited confidence that authorities are responsible or sensitive to allegations of reprehensible acts. The denunciation protections are minimal and civil society organizations working on transparency and human rights are faced with increasing restrictions, including regulatory obstacles and intimidation campaigns.

These governance failures have a high cost. Corruption inflates public spending, deforms political priorities and strengthens inequalities. Public funds that could be allocated to education, health care or climate adaptation are rather diverted to ineffective or political motivation projects. According to the OECD, the fight against corruption and the restoration of the integrity of the public sector are not optional, they are prerequisites for economic resilience.

Consequently, the OECD calls on Turkey to urgently establish a permanent and entirely independent anti-corruption body, equipped with investigative powers and prosecutor and protected political interference. He also urges reforms in public procurement, the greatest transparency in political funding and robust protections for the denouncitors and investigative journalists.

These recommendations fall into the ears of a deaf in Ankara, because the capitalism of cronyism and corrupt policy are deeply anchored in the governance of the countries. Without a strong or viable political opposition capable of contesting this system or offering voters an alternative government, a significant change seems unlikely to soon.

Without a rapid and credible action, the OECD warns, the risks of turkey are taken in a vicious circle: weak institutions fueling corruption eroding confidence and distrust of sabotage growth. It is unlikely that economic stabilization, budgetary consolidation and digital transformation succeed unless the governance crisis is approached at its root.

The fact that the Erdogan government, at the heart of this deeply corrupt system, is not both disposed and unable to lead Turkey towards significant reform means that the country will continue to suffer from a dysfunction of rooted governance, with a serious instability which is looming on the horizon.