Matt Hancock's television firm has only 1 in its accounts after a year after having stopped being deputy for a new career

Matt Hancock's TV firm has only 1 in its accounts – a year after leaving as a deputy.

The new company of the former Secretary of Health remains a sleeping company, although it is created in January 2023, according to the accounts.

As a sleeping company, she has only 1 in her name and without income, benefits or transactions.

He comes about four years after the former MP, 46, was forced to leave as a secretary of health during the pandemic after the revelations that he had violated cocovid office rules.

Mr. Hancock was caught in a hot kiss with colleague Gina Colangelo, with whom he emerged with whom he had a liaison behind his wife's back.

Once discovered, the WhatsApp messages disclosed by journalist Isabel Oakeshott revealed that Mr. Hancock told Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he even said to his wife.

After arresting as minister, Mr. Hancock remained a deputy until the last elections, having declared his intention to withdraw.

He had been seated as an independent deputy since November 2022, when he announced that he would appear as a competitor on the M A Celebrity … Sit me from here.

Matt Hancock's TV firm has only 1 in its accounts – a year after leaving as a deputy

Matt Hancock (right) arrived third on iitv i'm a celeb – he had the whip suspended by the conservatives after announcing that he was going on the program

Mr. Hancock was caught in a hot kiss while the Secretary of Health with colleague Gina Colangelo (right), with whom he emerged, he had a connection behind his wife's back

The politician was paid 320,000 reported for his appearance in the series, in which he arrived third.

Shortly after her success in the show, Mr. Hancock created his own Greenhazel Ltd television company, but she has been sleeping since.

This did not prevent Mr. Hancock from also appearing on Celebrity SAS of Channel 4: Who Sose Wins in 2023.

He said that at the time, he intended to make serious documentaries, on subjects such as dyslexia and assisted death.

The former politician was recently criticized by Labor deputy Richard Burgon, who accused him of “shameful” behavior and “chasing celebrity money”.

This comes after the High Court this week rejected Mr. Hancock's attempt to have a defamation case against him rejected before the trial.

The case is carried by the former conservative and skeptical deputy for vaccines Andrew Bridgen.

He continued the former Secretary of Health on a Twitter article in January 2023 in a dispute concerning the security of the cocoded vaccine.

Mr. Bridgen wrote: “Like a consultant cardiologist told me, it is the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”

Mr. Hancock published a video that responds to him a few hours later and said: “ The theories of the disgusting and dangerous conspiracy, anti-Vax, anti-scientific, disputed by a deputy in office this morning are unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our society. ''