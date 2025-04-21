JD VANCE is starting a 4 -day visit to India today: DEAL salesperson on table to meet PM Modi | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organize a dinner for the US vice-president JD Vance on Monday, when he begins his four-day visit to India.

Vance, which will be Traveling with her family, including the woman of Indian origin USHA VANCEshould discuss questions related to prices and the bilateral trade agreement when meeting Modi. Sources have said that he should put pressure on India on the issue of purchasing American defense equipment.

Vance, his wife Usha and their three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel should land at Palam air base at 10 a.m. on Monday, where they will be received by a Minister of the Union. The story continues below this announcement According to sources, Vance should be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including the Pentagon and the State Department. Vances for the first time in India after having assumed his duties as vice-president in the context of the radical tariff regime announced by US President Donald Trump who was interrupted for 90 days against most countries, including India. New Delhi and Washington are organizing negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement which should solve a range of problems, including pricing and market access. A few hours after his arrival in Delhi, Vance and his family should visit the temple Swaminarayan Akshardham in the capital and can visit a sales complex selling traditional craft products. The story continues below this announcement Later in the evening, at 6.30 p.m., Vance will meet Modi at PM 7, the Lok Kalyan Marg residence for official talks. The objective of the meeting is probably on the early finalization of the bilateral commercial pact proposed as well as means of strengthening the overall trajectory of links between the two countries, sources said. Explain Key problems The Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Indian ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra should be part of the Indian team to be led by Modi, said sources. After the talks, Modi will welcome the Vance family and the American officials who accompany him for dinner. Later Monday evening, Vance and his family should leave for Jaipur, where they should stay at the Palais Rambagh, a luxury hotel that once served as a royal guest house. The story continues below this announcement On Tuesday, they are likely to visit certain historic sites, including Fort Amer which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, Vance should address a rally at Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, sources told. Wednesday morning, the American vice-president and his family should go to Agra, where they will visit the Taj Mahal. They should also go to Shilpgram, an outdoor emporium with various Indian artefacts. They should return to Jaipur the same evening. Sources said Vance and his family will then leave for the United States of Jaipur on Thursday, April 24.

