Banyuwangi presents special services for the social environment

Banyuwangi has a refuge for the Appolos of the Social Autured (PAS) to improve social services. (Photo: Special). Suara Indonesia, Banyuwangi – The government of Banyuwangi Regency is preparing a new installation, a refuge specially intended for social attention (not). This refuge or the shelter is provided by residents before obtaining additional treatment and assistance. We prepare the shelter to provide more optimal steps. For example, punk children, street buses and people with mental disorders (ODGJ) that are involved in control raids. They were placed in this refuge pending an evaluation and before a new manipulation, said Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestandani, Sunday (20/04/2025). The IPUK hopes that the presence of the refuge will be able to improve services for the not groups. Both in terms of installations and assistance provided. In this refuge, we can provide complete advice and intervention so that the residents no longer descend into the street to earn a living. We will give treatment in accordance with their conditions and needs so that they can survive their skills, without going down the street, said Ipuk. The step includes community groups that are targeted by social protection programs. Among other children, there are vulnerable, disabled and displaced communities, low -income communities, disaster victims, those who need special affirmations. This refuge is a temporary refuge with a maximum time limit of 3×24 hours, before returning them to the area of ​​origin or repatriated to his family, or has referred to the health of psychiatric health for ODGJ, explained the head of the social service of the empowerment of women and family planning (PPKB Dinsos) Banyuwangi, Henik Setyorini. Shelter Pas is located in the Graha rehabilitation complex with a handicap on the number 99 of Jalan Hos Cokroaminoto, Banyuwangi District. There are 12 rooms to stay for neglected people, 2 cells for ODGJ, dormitories for disabled children and the secretariat with social pillars. The services we provide are in the form of facilitation of evaluation and mentoring. We also coordinate with the OPD linked to the following follow-up, he said. As is the case when found on the elderly buses costumed Gandrung who often hang out in the streets of the city. Dinsos had contacted his family and coordinated with the relevant OPD because he wanted to join the art studio to channel talents. Likewise if there are street children who are still the school age. We will coordinate with related agencies so that the child can return to school. The fact is that we want to provide better services so that we can manage social problems together in Banyuwangi, he concluded. The refuge not has also become the office of the secretariat with social pillars. The secretariat is a place to coordinate while providing services to people who need services and consultation of social problems. »Click on other news on Google News Voice of Indonesia Journalist : Muhammad Nurul is close Editor

: Mahrus Sholih

