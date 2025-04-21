Politics
While you slept: 5 stories that you may have missed, April 21, 2025
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire of Easter
Russia and Ukraine blamed themselves on April 20 for having broken a day's Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, the two parties accusing the other of the hundreds of attacks and the Kremlin saying that there was no order for an extension.
Mr. Putin, who sent thousands of Russian troops to Ukraine in February 2022, ordered his forces to arrest all military activities along the front line in the three -year war until midnight in Moscow on April 20 (5 am on April 21 in Singapore).
Five hours before this expiration, the TASS news agency cited the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, saying that there was no order for Mr. Putin to extend the cease-fire. There was no other order, Mr. Peskov would have been quoted when he was asked if it could be extended.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia pretended to observe the Easter ceasefire, but in fact pursued hundreds of artillery attacks on April 19 evening, with more attacks on April 20.
Read more here
Israel soldiers find professional failures in the murders of doctors in Gaza
The Israeli army, April 20, said that an examination on the walkers of emergency stakeholders in Gaza had revealed that there had been several failures of profession and that a commander would be rejected against the incident.
The 15 paramedical paramedics and other rescuers were killed on March 23 in three separate shots in the same place near the city of southern Gaza in Rafah. They were buried in a shallow tomb where their bodies were found a week later by United Nations officials and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
In a statement published on April 20, the army said that a commander should be reprimanded. An assistant commander, a reservist who was the commander on the ground, will be rejected from his position to provide an incomplete and inaccurate report, he said.
Read more here
Israel cancels visas for French legislators
The government of Israel has canceled the visas for 27 French left -wing French legislators and local officials two days before starting a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on April 20, the group said.
The action occurred only a few days after Israel arrested two British deputies of the Labor Party governing to enter the country.
He also came in the midst of diplomatic tensions after President Emmanuel Macron said that France will soon recognize a Palestinian state. Mr. Macron in turn sought to put pressure on Mr. Netanyahu on conditions in Gaza in the midst of the War of Israel-Hamas.
Read more here
Turkey prohibits births during the cesarean in private health establishments
Turkey has imposed a ban on elective births of the Cesarean section in private health establishments without medical justification under the new regulations of the Ministry of Health published this weekend in the official governments.
This decision, which sparked a furious response from opposition politicians and rights defending groups, came after a heated debate in Türkiye about the way women should give birth.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed hard for women to have so -called natural births.
Read more here
Piastri wins in Jeddah to take the advance of Formula 1 of Norris
Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Grand Prix on April 20 and took the lead in the Formula 1 championship of his teammate from McLaren Lando Norris with his third victory in five races.
The four -time champion of Red Bull, Max Verstappen, was a finalist, 2,843 seconds behind the Australian, after starting the post at the Corniche Circuit of Jeddah, with Charles Leclerc taking the first podium of Ferrari in 2025 in third.
Norris finished fourth, after taking over the 10th.
Read more here
JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/world/while-you-were-sleeping-5-stories-you-might-have-missed-april-21-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trumps Gaza Plan is launching pressure on his favorite dictator
- For us, Canada falls in World Hockey World Championship – Team Canada
- Pti Bajaur Workers Protest Protest to put pressure for the release of Imran, other leaders – Journal
- Mens Tennis wins ACC Championship – Stanford Cardinal
- Democrat plays “checkers” while GOP plays “Grand Theft Auto”
- Pope Francis bless the Passovers and fills JD Vance
- immensity
- Honorary to speak to PM Modi, visit India by the end of the year: Musk | India News
- Ma'ruf Amin: Minister at the house of Jokowi as part of friendship
- The full list of 22 British counties is placed in 72 hours of heat wave | British | tidings
- JD vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after the tangle on migration
- Friend remembers Missouri State footballer Todric McGee