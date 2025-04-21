While you slept: 5 stories that you may have missed, April 21, 2025

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire of Easter

Russia and Ukraine blamed themselves on April 20 for having broken a day's Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, the two parties accusing the other of the hundreds of attacks and the Kremlin saying that there was no order for an extension.

Mr. Putin, who sent thousands of Russian troops to Ukraine in February 2022, ordered his forces to arrest all military activities along the front line in the three -year war until midnight in Moscow on April 20 (5 am on April 21 in Singapore).

Five hours before this expiration, the TASS news agency cited the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, saying that there was no order for Mr. Putin to extend the cease-fire. There was no other order, Mr. Peskov would have been quoted when he was asked if it could be extended.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia pretended to observe the Easter ceasefire, but in fact pursued hundreds of artillery attacks on April 19 evening, with more attacks on April 20.

Israel soldiers find professional failures in the murders of doctors in Gaza

The Israeli army, April 20, said that an examination on the walkers of emergency stakeholders in Gaza had revealed that there had been several failures of profession and that a commander would be rejected against the incident.

The 15 paramedical paramedics and other rescuers were killed on March 23 in three separate shots in the same place near the city of southern Gaza in Rafah. They were buried in a shallow tomb where their bodies were found a week later by United Nations officials and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In a statement published on April 20, the army said that a commander should be reprimanded. An assistant commander, a reservist who was the commander on the ground, will be rejected from his position to provide an incomplete and inaccurate report, he said.

Israel cancels visas for French legislators

The government of Israel has canceled the visas for 27 French left -wing French legislators and local officials two days before starting a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on April 20, the group said.

The action occurred only a few days after Israel arrested two British deputies of the Labor Party governing to enter the country.

He also came in the midst of diplomatic tensions after President Emmanuel Macron said that France will soon recognize a Palestinian state. Mr. Macron in turn sought to put pressure on Mr. Netanyahu on conditions in Gaza in the midst of the War of Israel-Hamas.

Turkey prohibits births during the cesarean in private health establishments

Turkey has imposed a ban on elective births of the Cesarean section in private health establishments without medical justification under the new regulations of the Ministry of Health published this weekend in the official governments.

This decision, which sparked a furious response from opposition politicians and rights defending groups, came after a heated debate in Türkiye about the way women should give birth.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed hard for women to have so -called natural births.

Piastri wins in Jeddah to take the advance of Formula 1 of Norris

Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Grand Prix on April 20 and took the lead in the Formula 1 championship of his teammate from McLaren Lando Norris with his third victory in five races.

The four -time champion of Red Bull, Max Verstappen, was a finalist, 2,843 seconds behind the Australian, after starting the post at the Corniche Circuit of Jeddah, with Charles Leclerc taking the first podium of Ferrari in 2025 in third.

Norris finished fourth, after taking over the 10th.

