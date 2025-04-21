Ma'ruf Amin: Minister at the house of Jokowi as part of friendship





JAKARTA (Antara) – The 13th Vice -President of the Indonesian Ma'ruf Amin assessed the visit of a certain number of ministers of the government of the Indonesian President Prabowo suffered at the house of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Solo, in the center of Java, in recent times, in the context of friendship. “I think that is part of what must be interpreted as a friendship with the former president, former vice-president and by others,” said Ma'ruf after having attended the Halalbihal event of the coordinated minister of human development Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, Jakarta, by answering the question of the Sun Twin Sun. Consequently, he also considers that the visit of the ministers who are members of the Red and White cabinet do not threaten the management of President Prabowo Suubianto. “Yes, if his heart is clean, there is no threat. His heart is eliminated first,” he said. Previously, the Twin Sun number appeared after a certain number of ministers who served in the president of the Prabowo Suubianto visited Solo to meet the former president Joko Widodo at the time of Lebaran 2025. Some of the ministers present, including the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, coordinating the Minister of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan and the Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji. In addition, there was also the president of the National Economic Council Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Cooperatives Budi Arie, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, of the coordinated minister of human development and Pratikno culture, the deputy minister of domestic affairs Bima Arya and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. This news has been broadcast on Antaranews.com with the title: Ma'ruf amin value of the minister at the house of Jokowi in the context of friendship

