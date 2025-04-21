



Bajaur: Pakistan workers Tehreek-i-insae organized a protest demonstration on Sunday to demand the immediate release of the founding president of the Imran Khan parties and other imprisoned leaders.

A large number of activists and party supporters participated in the demonstration held at the Laghari Bazaar in Lowi Mamond Tehsil. The demonstration was staged on the call of the provincial president of the Junaid Akbar Khan parties.

The accused workers, some of whom hold festive flags and photos of Imran Khan, chanted slogans, demanding the immediate release of all the imprisoned leaders.

They also sang slogans against the federal government led by PML-N for keeping the party founder in the prison for about two years for no reason.

The former president of the PTI district and president of the Nawagai Tehsil council, Dr Khalilur Rehman, Sajjad Bangash, Luqman Khan, Swat Khan, Burhan Khan and others, addressed the rally.

The speakers said that the demonstration was aimed at pushing the federal government to release Imran Khan and other illegal detention leaders that they have also asked the provincial government not to adopt the controversial law on mines and minerals, 2025 of the provincial legislature in the best public interest.

The speakers thanked the party workers for their active participation in the demonstration.

Defective drainage: The absence of an appropriate drainage system has left stagnant rainwater for weeks in the staff of the Khar district headquarters, disturbing residents.

This public town, generally known for employee districts, was equipped with a good drainage system, but it has been broken for about three weeks after developing significant damage in the main drain, said Shahid Khan, a hospital employee living in one of the quarters with his family.

He allegedly alleged that he had never experienced such a disastrous situation in the region before.

Javid Khan, another employee, said that the damaged underground drainage system had seriously had an impact on residents' lives, while rainwater has accumulated in the region for weeks without means of authorization.

Residents told Dawn that the situation was considerably aggravated during recent rainy spells while the water had entered most of the neighborhoods.

They said that prolonged accumulation of rainwater had not only made their lives miserable, but it also posed a risk of multiple diseases in the region.

They also accused the management of the hospital not to take action to resolve the problem.

Residents of the locality, comprising more than 30 residential districts for the lower staff of the hospital, for most non-local, demanded that the district administration to solve the problem urgently.

When he was contacted, a senior hospital official told Dawn that an immediate and lasting solution had been ordered, starting by cleaning the rainwater causing problems for residents.

He said that work on repairing the drainage pipe would be likely to start within two days.

Posted in Dawn, April 21, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1905546/pti-bajaur-workers-stage-protest-to-push-for-release-of-imran-other-leaders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

