Donald Trumps Gaza Plan is launching pressure on his favorite dictator





When Donald Trump took office, the Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, an American man, described once like his favorite dictator could have expected better relations with Washington.

Trumps Return helped stimulate a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which briefly stopped more than a year of conflict on the border of Egypt. Houthi activists said they would limit attacks on the transport of the Red Sea, which increases the prospect that ships would return to the Suez Canal and facilitate the disturbance that cost Egypt about $ 7 billion in revenues last year.

He has come down since. Last month, Israel restarted the fighting in Gaza, hopes of prociating an imminent end to war. The Houthis and the United States have resumed strikes, reviving tensions through the Red Sea. And Trump has repeatedly proposed to expel the population of Gazas of 2.2 million Gazas in Jordan and Egypt, which would represent a severe and destabilizing threat.

All this left the Egyptian president in a particularly difficult position while he tries not to anger the unpredictable and transactional transactional president while directing diplomatic efforts to find an alternative peace plan for Gaza.

He played his hand very, very carefully, said Mirette Mabrouk, senior scholarship holder at the Middle East Institute in Washington. In the end, President Trump has a way to upset normal rules.

The Palestinians inspect the damage of an Israeli strike on a site housing displaced people in Khan Younis, Gaza Tuesday Hatem Khaled / Reuters

Egypt has long been based on American support, Washington, offering annual aid of $ 1.3 billion in military aid and by helping it to obtain a IMF loan of $ 8 billion last year and extinguish the economic collapse. It was partly in recognition of the role of mediator of the Egyptists to guarantee a cease-fire in Gaza, but also to stabilize the most populous Arab nation economy.

While relations were freezing under Barack Obama, Trumps brought a welcome improvement for Sisi, a former general who took power in a popular coup in 2013 against an elected Islamist president. Trump invited the Egyptian president twice to the White House, describing him as my favorite dictator at a 2019 summit.

But facilitating the explosive plan to depopulate and taking control of Gaza by transforming it into a riviera of the Middle East is an impossible proposal to all Arab leader.

Analysts claim that Egyptian and Arabic public opinion would consider it to be a traitor to the Palestinian cause, galvanizing the opposition and fueling instability. Former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat was assassinated by Islamist activists in 1981 in part on the anger of having normalized relations with Israel.

However, Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have doubled. During a meeting at the White House last week, Trump repeated his assertion that Gaza, an incredible building of important real estate, should be under American control.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, on the left, and Trump in the White House this month Kevin Mohatt / Reuters

Since the start of the war in October 2023, Egypt feared that the ultimate goal of the Israel has been to drive the Palestinians through the border in its Sinai desert.

More than two -thirds of Gaza are under the evacuation orders, while Israel has prevented any assistance from the entry since early March and announced a new direction to supervise the voluntary emigration of the Gazans. Cairo accused him of using hunger as a weapon.

Netanyahu told the White House that the Gazans should have the choice to leave and that it was not Israel the locking, a reference to the refusal of the Egyptists to allow the transfer of the population.

The deterioration of the conditions in Gaza under the Israels, the assault and the blockade seem to be a prelude to move its inhabitants completely, told Michael Wahid Hanna to the International Crisis group.

If you watch the speech [in Washington] And you see what is happening in the field in Gaza and what the Israelis say, it is difficult to think that transfer and depopulation are not at the heart of that, he said.

Sissi refrained from criticizing the American president, only affirming that he would not participate in an injustice towards the Palestinians.

Sisi, right and French president Emmanuel Macron, second right, in a hospital near the Egyptian border with Gaza last week Ludovic Marin / Reuters

He even tried to flatter Trump. The American president was able to achieve the long-awaited objective of offering fair and lasting peace in the Middle East, he said in January when Trump spoke for the first time about the transfer plan, which was largely convicted in the world as ethnic cleansing.

Sisi rather tried to mobilize international support for an alternative plan to rebuild Gaza and ensure that the Palestinians could stay on their land, with limited success.

He obtained the support of the Arab League and, with warnings, the EU for a proposal to reconstruct Gaza via a committee of Palestinian technocrats who would exclude Hamas and possibly hand over the Government to the Palestinian Authority, which manages parts of the occupied West Bank.

But the United States and Israel have rejected this, saying that it does not deal with Hamas activists and ensuring their departure, which Arab public opinion would condemn as collaborating with the occupation.

Egypt recognizes the limits of the plan, but it cannot advance it more on basic issues … Without much wider diplomatic support, said Hanna.

Sisi is well aware that Trump's defect can be high. The American president hinted in February that he could reduce the military aid of Egypt and Jordan after their leaders refused his proposal.

Although Trump later seemed to go back, his patience could be over. In the cat disclosed cats of American officials discussing the attack of the last months against the Houthis, an official said that the administration should clearly indicate what it expected from Egypt in return.

Despite all that, Mabrouk said that the risks of accepting to reinstall the forced Palestinians of Gaza won him from afar on the awards.

The Egyptians will not attach, she said, because there is nothing that the United States can impose which will be worse than what will happen if they accept the depopulation of Gaza.

