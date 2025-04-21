Trump's prices give Americans chance to change habits





Many American companies have expressed their concern, even anger, on large -scale prices recently announced by President Donald Trump, who according to economists

The prices and the nature of the back and forth of their deployment stimulated “the purchase of panic” of a wide range of products that could face overvoltages in the coming months, according to a Reuters report Wednesday which cited data from the US Commerce Department.

The CEO of Back Market, an online market for second -hand and renovated technological devices, says that it witnessed the leap of first -hand sales. Back Market saw his triple sales over a single week following Trump's pricing announcements, explains Thibaud Hug de Larauze.

“Maybe some people rushed into [replacing their smartphones or computers] Earlier, because they were afraid that it would cost much more in weeks, “Hug de Larauze, who also co -founded the business.

Most smartphones and computers are manufactured in China, which are currently facing a total rate rate of 145% on goods imported into the United States. Trump published a temporary exemption for these products on April 11, but then announced his intention to introduce specific prices targeting electronics that could take effect from May.

Hug de Larauze to remember from Back Market's Boom Week: more Americans could start to opt for used or renovation devices, if Trump prices increase the prices of the new electronics in the predictable future. “It is a great opportunity to change the way Americans consume these kinds of things, because incentive has never been so high to avoid these prices,” he said.

Some analysts agree with the observation of Hug de Larauze. Prolonged prices could cause a “enormous increase” in short -term sales of devices used and renovated, in particular smartphones, explains Dan Ives, chief of research on Wedbush Securities technological research.

Companies like Apple may need to increase their prices by hundreds of dollars per product, if not more depending on the prices specific to electronics, according to other analysts.

Currently, enough priorities of Americans to replace their devices with all-new people sold only about a third of its actions in the United States, explains Hug de Larauze.

This ratio could return once the prices is implemented, he says: “What I am waiting for with the prices is that it will change [to] Two -thirds are sold to American customers because there are certainly incentives to save money when you already need a product. “”

Of course, the calendar is unpredictable. Trump's imminent electronic prices could last days, weeks or months or not take effect at all.

In the long term, Ives suspects that the typical American consumer could be satisfied with a second -hand or renovation device for the moment, but to return to the purchase of new technologies once their portfoli has allowed him.

“We think that 80% to 90% of consumers like to buy a new smartphone [and] The purchasing behavior is difficult to change, “explains Ives.

