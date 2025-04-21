“We are going to need more money!”





It seems that Joe Rogan does not buy the idea that there is a genius hidden behind President Donald prevails over the actions, especially not with regard to the economy. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan experience, Rogan and the actor Ron White took turns on what they consider a chaotic and surreal moment in American leadership.

It's so confusing. It's so crazy. For example, what's going on? The whole world is angry with us, said Rogan.

Don't miss:

Trump plays golf and between swings, he is on the phone with country presidents. I was going to need more money! Rogan said, making fun of the occasional tone that Trump takes with serious questions. White jumped, saying, yes, that's what someone told me the other day. Does he play the ladies? Does he play chess? Then he answered his own question: he plays golf!

Rogan laughed and followed with a blow: he plays golf. For example, what does that mean? Everyone wants to think about it, like a big plan. He started to explain, well, they think that the big plan is … before moving to talking about Ross Perot and the presidential elections of 1992.

Rogan welcomed political guests on all sides over the years and, despite making fun and criticizing Trump over the years, approved it in the 2024 presidential elections.

Trend: With high demand properties in the Midwest, Bam Capital delivered multiples of 2.46x in shares in just over 3 years. No loss. No missed payments. Learn more about becoming an investor today.

Their exchange painted a painting by a president who seems more focused on his personal leisure than the serious economic signals indicator of red. The time for their comments aligned with Trumps' last prices, announced a few days earlier, which rocked the markets and raises a potential recession. Experts claim that prices are likely to increase American consumer prices and further reduce global trade relations.

As the markets reacted negatively, Trump spent the weekend in his field Mar-A-Lago and his nearby golf club. He also went to Truth Social with an article now viral declaring, this is the ideal moment to become rich, despite the corrugating financial uncertainty through retirement accounts and investment portfolios.

History continues

See also: Hasbro, MGM and Skechers trust this marketing company AI invest pre-time from $ 0.60 per share now.

The tone of the presidents has not well known many legislators. Senator Ben Ray Lujn (D-NM) criticized Trump's actions, saying that, while the American people are trying to put food on the table, I see that Donald Trump is playing golf. The president is expected to listen to people across the country. Maybe he should go to a grocery store, walk, talk to people.

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has echoed this frustration during a recent chamber subcommittee audience on government efficiency. She stressed that golf trips have cost taxpayers around $ 26 million this year. The last time I checked, we don't get anything in exchange, she said. Maybe we have to talk about the president and his golf habits … He decided that he wanted to play games while the rest of us really try to make sure that we can serve the American people.

Read then:

Image: Shutterstock

Unlocked: 5 new trades every week. Now click for first -rate ideas daily, as well as unlimited access to advanced tools and strategies to gain an advantage in the markets.

Get the latest analysis of Benzinga's actions?

This article Joe Rogan depicts an image of Trump: between golf swings, he is on the phone with other presidents: “We are going to need more money!” Initially appeared on benzinga.com

2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/joe-rogan-paints-picture-trump-223052993.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos