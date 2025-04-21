Acute White House response to Trump's Easter message criticism





The White House has published a clear response in a word to a social media user slackening President Donald Trump for his Easter Sunday message on Truth Social. The 78 -year -old man, in a post, launched an attack on the madmen on the left and his predecessor Joe Biden, even qualifying the latter a very destructive moron.

Trump published an ardent message on Easter Sunday (Bloomberg)

The post of Trump did not mention Jesus Christ or the Resurrection, but retaliated to his opponents as well as to the judges who opposed his expulsion policies.

Read more: Trump slaps Biden as a “highly destructive cretin” in the message of puffed Easter

Happy Easter to all, including the radical crazy people who fight and compare themselves so hard to bring the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners, the mental members and the well-known MS-13 gangs members and the drummers of the wife, in our country. Happy Easter also to weak and ineffective judges and those responsible for the application of laws which allow this sinister attack on our nation to continue, a violent attack that it will never be forgotten! President Trump said.

He also added that Biden deliberately authorized millions of criminals to enter our country, completely unsuitable and uncontrolled, thanks to an open border policy which will be in history as the most calamitatory act ever perpetrated on America.

Read more: banners, slogans, steps: thousands of streets struck the streets in 50501 against protests to us | 10 points

Several social media users have criticized the president.

Dear Christians who think that Trump is the Savior, here is his inspiring Easter message or his forgiveness and his resurrection, noted Trump's critic, Adam Kinzinger, wrote sarcastically.

Easter's message prevails does not mention Jesus, the cross, the resurrection, forgiveness, peace, joy or any other Easter message. Instead, he attacked his political opponents, migrants, judges, police and hiking on himself and his grievances, another person added on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reacting to such a criticism, on an Instagram publication, the White House published a word response.

The girl is not tired, a Nick Mchughu wrote in the comments section. No, the White House replied.

