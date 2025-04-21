The Islamic world fails to stop violence in Gaza





JAKARTA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed profound concern about the destruction in the Gaza Strip and the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians. He assessed that the Islamic world had not met expectations in stopping violence. “With sadness and tears, I declare that the Islamic world failed to do what is expected,” said Erdogan in a parliamentary meeting supported by the Palestinians who took place in Istanbul on Friday evening, quoted by Spoutnik. Erdogan stressed that all diplomatic efforts had been made, including intensive communication between countries, but could not prevent the total destruction of Gaza and the deaths of nearly 60,000 people. He firmly condemned the actions of Israel, which, according to him, showed total madness by killing children, women and the elderly without discrimination. Journalists are killed but international media organizations have not been witnesses. Children are invented, human rights activities only. The world order which does not defend offspring will only be the toy of amenities, “he said. Erdogan also called into question the existence of Western countries which have been frank on human rights, but who were carved out to respond to the crisis in Gaza. Where are Western countries that have used weapons embargoes against other countries on minor incidents? Why are they silent when a tragedy of this size occurs? He said. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Earlier, on March 18, Israel launched another attack on the Gaza Strip for Hamas rejection of the ceasefire plan proposed by the United States. The ceasefire ended on March 1st. As part of climbing, Israel cut electricity supplies to desalination plants in Gaza and access to the closed entry for humanitarian aid trucks, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

