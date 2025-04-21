Trump faces bipartite criticism on Abrego Garcia ExpulsionExBulletin





In this photo published by the Press Bureau of Senator Van Hollen, Hollen, on the right, speaks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadian citizen who lived in Maryland and expelled in Salvador by the Trump administration, in a restaurant of the hotel in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Babinet to switch the Senator AP / Press Office Van Hollen

The Trump administration received Bipartite criticisms on Sunday for his expulsion from Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoral citizen who lived in Maryland and was expelled to a prison in Salvador due to an “administrative error”.

Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Described the expulsion as “cum” although he ceased to push for the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States, Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-MD. Who recently visited Abrego Garcia in El Salvador declared that the case marks a “constitutional crisis”. The Maryland senator also called for a pressure campaign on the government of El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia to the United States

The Trump administration refused to bring back Abrego Garcia despite an order from the Supreme Court to “facilitate” its return. The Salvadoral citizen has entered the country illegally; An immigration judge said that he should not be expelled in Salvador because Greo Garcia was able to prove that he was likely to undergo persecution in his country of origin.

The White House said that she could not force the Salvadoran government to release one of its citizens, while the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, described the idea of ​​the liberation of Abrego Garcia “absurd”.

On Thursday, a federal court rejected the Trump administration’s appeal to the order of return of the court.

'Put or shut up in court'

Senator Van Hollen defended his recent trip to Salvador on Sunday after President Trump criticized his meeting with Abrego Garcia.

Trump posed with a man's hand with tattooed joints on Friday.

“It is the hand of man who, according to the Democrats, should be brought back to the United States,” wrote Trump the day Van Hollen returned from his trip. “They said he was not a member of MS-13, even if he was tattooed MS-13 on his joints.”

It is the hand of man who, according to the Democrats, should be brought back to the United States because he is such a beautiful and innocent person. They said that he was not a member of MS-13, even if HES was tattooed MS-13 on his joints, and two very respected courts found Pic.twitter.com/31snr2k1sk

– Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen said that he had not seen the marks on the hand of Abrego Garcia and that the president's criticism and messages are out of words.

“I have not seen a tattoo, but here is the main point: Donald Trump and his administration must be put in place or silence in court,” said Van Hollen during the edition of the NPR weekend. “They continue to put things on social networks.”

Last week, the Trump administration published documents not previously shared on X concerning a protection prescription of 2021 against Abrego Garcia and a stop of traffic in 2022.

But Van Hollen said that these documents should be tested in court and that social networks are intended to “modify the subject” far from the administration's error.

When asked if his plea for Abrego Garcia was a political risk and could deactivate voters who largely support President Trump's expulsion efforts, Van Hollen said he was not worried.

“I think the voters support the idea of ​​making sure that we are resuming constitutional rights because if we refuse them for a person, they could be the next,” said Van Hollen. “I think that conservatives and libertarians, when they think about it, they will recognize how dangerous it is to deprive someone with their personal freedom without regular procedure.”

The deportation of Abrego Garcia “was a vision”

Senator Kennedy, a republican, described the expulsion by the Trump administration of Abrego Garcia as “fucking”, but also criticized Van Hollen's words as “rage bait”.

“The administration does not admit it,” said Kennedy on “Meet The Press of NBC with Kristen Welker”. “But it was a vision. Mr. Garcia was not supposed to be sent to Salvador. He was sent to Salvador.”

The Louisiana legislator also said that Greo Garcia should have received an audience before his expulsion to the notorious mega-prison by El Salvador, Cecot.

But, Kennedy threw cold water on the idea that the case of Abrego Garcia marks what Van Hollen called a “constitutional crisis”.

“Democrats say: 'Listen, you know, we told you that Trump was a threat to democracy.” But I don't see any model here. I mean, you know, one day pigs can fly. But I doubt it. “

Kennedy argued that Greo Garcia had received a regular procedure previously citing, although hearings of the non -specific courts and that the Trump administration did not challenge a court. But the Senator of Louisiana said he would speak if Trump launches an order from the judicial diarus.

“I don't think President Trump challenges a federal judge,” said Kennedy. “If he does it, I will call him.”

Furthermore, Kennedy said he disapproved of Trump's idea to send American criminals to Salvador. He described the idea of ​​not “appropriate or moral” citing the eighth amendment that protects American citizens from cruel and unusual sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/20/g-s1-61475/trump-faces-bipartisan-criticism-over-abrego-garcia-deportation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos