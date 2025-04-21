President Xi Jinping welcomes the welcoming crowd during a large reception ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at Phnom Penh airport, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping's recent trip to Southeast Asia, his first visit abroad this year, underlined China’s commitment to strengthen much-part relations and promote mutually beneficial cooperation, analysts said.

Xi went to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last week, demonstrating the dedication of China to support multilateralism and international trade rules. In the midst of global challenges such as trade protectionism and unilateralism, China's efforts to build a community with a common future with its neighbors inject new energy into regional and global growth and economic stability, analysts said.

Throughout its tour, XI reaffirmed China's commitment to promote friendship and partnership with neighboring countries.

In Vietnam, Xi said that the construction of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future is of great world importance. In Malaysia, he said that China was ready to work with Malaysia to build a high-level Chinese-Malais strategic community with a common future. In Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister and Cambodian Hun Manet agreed to build a Chinese-Cambodia community all time with a shared future in the new era and designated in 2025 like China-Cambodia Year of Tourism.

Rujipun Assarut, principal researcher at Kasikorn Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, said: “In the midst of American pricing tensions, the trip of President Xi Jinping to South Asia is a well -conditioned and strategic decision signifying how China is ready to be a reliable economic partner while nourishing relations in the progress of mutual prosperity.

“China and the countries have signed dozens of cooperation agreements, including the improvement of supply chains and rail cooperation with Vietnam and the upgrading of joint industrial parks with Malaysia. These will strengthen cooperation in supply chains and commercial promotion between China and the region,” he added.

Nguyen Minh Vu, permanent vice-minister of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam, said that the results of President Xi's state visit were diverse and exceptional, with positive and long-term impacts on bilateral relations, according to a report by Viet Nam News, the national daily life in English.

Malaysian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dato 'Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Hasan said Thursday that local media said that Malaysia and China will set up an advisory council to coordinate the implementation of 31 bilateral cooperation documents signed between the two countries during the XI state visit.

Loh Wee Keng, president of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said: “Twelve years ago, during President Xi's first visit to Malaysia (as president), he presented many projects. This year's visit further improves cooperation in China-Malais, opening more opportunities for businesses.”

He pointed out that, as the new tariff policy of the United States creates global economic uncertainty, the XI visit to Southeast Asia was timely and will bring more economic opportunities and stability to the region.

Suthiphand Chirathivat, professor emeritus of economics and former director of the Anase Study Center of the University of Chulalongkorn, said that Xi's trip had transmitted the message that China wanted to work with the association of Asian Nations Asian Nations for an open dialogue.

“Anase countries are expected to take a break and think about who should trust. It is obvious that the United States is only prior to its own interests. As emerging economies in the world, China and ASEAN are important for each other and need each other,” he said.

“While economic and commercial cooperation between China and Anase accelerates, trade and investment continue to grow regularly, and collaboration in industrial and supply chains becomes closer and closer. After the trip of President XI, I think such relationships will be closer to stronger mutual trust,” he added.

Chhem Kieth Rethy, principal minister and president of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Cambodia, said that he thought that the construction of a community of China-Cambodgie every time with a shared future in the new era will be a moment of renewal for the two countries.

President XI's visit has inspired greater confidence in cooperation and development between the two countries, he said.

