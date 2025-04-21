Prabowo faces a leadership test while Jokowi influences persisters

Jakarta: President Prabowo Sudanto faces pressure to assert his direction in the midst of concerns about the persistent influence of his predecessor Joko Jokowi Widodo, whose loyalists of the son and the cabinet have cut a niche for themselves in the new government.

Prabowo, who assumed his duties at the end of last year, faced renewed questions about the loyalty of his cabinet after a constant flow of his ministers which is addressed to Jokowi was seen on a visit to the former president of his residence in Surakarta, in the center of Java in recent weeks.

Adding to the controversy, two ministers visiting Jokowi two weeks ago for an Idul Fitri event publicly called the former president as their boss despite their service under Prabowo.

The visits took place when Prabowo was absent for his tour of five countries in the Middle East and in the midst of rumors of an imminent reshuffle of the cabinet after Aidilfitri, that the presidential palace and the Prabowos Gerindra party had denied.

The wave of visits to the former president has extended beyond outgoing ministers, with the best military and police generals, as well as regional leaders, including the Governor of Java Oriental Khofifah Indar Parawansa, one of the last visitors last week.

The secretary general of Gerindra, Ahmad Muzani, defended the visits of ministers to Jokowi, whose son is vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as part of the Aidilfitri tradition to visit the elders, affirming that: there is no problem of problem [dual loyalty]. The cabinet remains solid.

Analyst Nicky Fahrizal of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), however, believes that visits are more than just courtesy calls and that they represent the persistent influence of Jokowis despite the fact of not occupying a position.

It is a clear sign that his power is always very present, said Nicky. There is always a strong feeling that the Jokowis network, from ministers to bureaucrats of intermediate level, remains active and faithful.

Questions about the extent of Jokowis' influence on the administration of Prabowo emerged long before Aidilitri, because the former president sometimes organized meetings and a video call with government representatives and political figures from his home in Surakarta.

But Nicky noted how recent visits came after Prabowo met Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI, who is the president of the Indonesian Democratic De facto struggle (PDI-P) and the former Rival who became matron.

It was a direct response, almost a demonstration of strength, said Nicky. By visiting Megawati, Prabowo recognized its continuous relevance. In response, the Jokowis Allies moved the spotlight to Surakarta, strengthening that his influence has not disappeared.

Analyst Adi Prayitno of the Politik Indonesia parameter saw visits as part of a broader consolidation effort in the middle of rumors on a reshuffle of the post-Aidilfitri firm, which could have aroused concerns among the Jokowis on the potential entry of the PDI-P in the cabinet.

He reminds everyone that he always commands loyalty, in particular ministers who always consider him as a key figure, even if they serve under Prabowo, said Adi.

Analysts say that Prabowo must be stronger leadership now, if not his grip on his own cabinet will slip and public doubts about whom the country will really head.

Prabowo must be more present in the daily operation of the cabinet, said Nicky, noting that the president was more visible on the international scene rather than national.

If he wants to project a real authority, he must be seen direct at home, preside over the office meetings, respond directly to the controversies and the public possession of major political decisions, he added.

Cutting Jokowi out of the image is not the answer, said Nicky. “This would only destabilize the very foundations that helped Prabowo win the elections about six months ago: Jokowis' political infrastructure, the faithful network and the support of the base.”

Analyst Firman Noor of the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin), however, is of the opinion that the concerns concerning too many chiefs are exaggerated, affirming that an influence that is overlapping is unlikely because the Jokowis allies occupy that a small part of the Prabowo cabinet.

However, Firman has echoed calls for stronger leadership of the president, affirming that the real challenge facing him is not the persistent influence of his predecessor, but his own inconsistent political orientation. What people now need is clarity and a more coherent foundation for Prabowos' programs and policies, he added. – The Jakarta Post / Ann