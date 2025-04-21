



China has warned countries to appease the United States in trade discussions on President Donald Trump's prices.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce made these comments in response to the reports that Washington plans to put pressure on governments in order to restrict trade with Beijing in exchange for exemptions at American import taxes.

The Trump administration has started talks with business partners on prices, with a Japanese delegation visiting Washington last week and South Korea is expected to start negotiations this week.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has imposed high prices for Chinese imports, while other countries have also been struck by samples from their goods.

“Sallery cannot bring peace, and compromises cannot gain a single respect,” said a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

“China believes that all parties should be held on the side of equity … and should defend international economic and commercial rules and the multilateral trade system.”

It came after information last week that the United States plans to use tariff negotiations to put pressure on dozens of countries to impose new obstacles to trade with China.

The BBC asked the US Treasury Department and the US trade representative to the report to the report.

“If you put the figures there, around 20% of the profitability of Japan comes from the United States, around 15% come from the People's Republic of China,” said Jesper Koll, from the operator of the Japanese online trading platform Monex Group.

“Admittedly, Japan does not want [have to] Choose between America and the People's Republic of China. “”

Japan launched negotiations with the United States last week when its first tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa met the US President in Washington DC.

The acting president of South Korea, Han Duck-Soo, said that his country would start commercial talks with the United States later this week.

Meanwhile, US vice-president JD Vance should meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the country this week. India faces a price rate of 26% if it is unable to conclude a trade agreement with the Trump administration.

Since the inauguration of Trump, there has been a burst of announcements on the prices.

The American president said that import taxes encourage American consumers to buy more American manufacturing, increased the amount of increased tax and cause major investments in the country.

But criticisms said that bringing manufacturing to the United States to be brought back and could take decades and that the economy will have trouble in the meantime.

Trump also went back on many of his announcements.

Only a few hours after reduced samples on dozens of American trade partners were launched earlier this month, he announced a 90-day break on these prices to all the countries of China, faced with the growing opposition of politicians and the markets.

Trump taxed up to 145% on imports from China. Other countries are now faced at an American price of 10% until July.

Its administration said last week that when new prices are added to those existing, samples from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

Trump said more than 70 countries have contacted negotiations since the announcement of prices.

