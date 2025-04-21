Ma'ruf Amin thinks that the question of the twin sun does not threaten Prabowo, as long as all parties are clean





Jakarta, Kompas.com – 13th vice-president (vice-president) Ma'ruf Amin evaluate, a problem twin does not threaten the management of the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO. However, Ma'ruf asked that not all parties speculate on various types of meetings of the Minister of the Red and White Cabinet with the 7th President Joko Widodo which gave birth to the question of the twin sun. “If all his heart is clean, there is no threat (against Prabowo), his heart is cleaned first, there is no threat,” said Ma'ruf in the region of Widya Chandra, Jakarta, Sunday (20/04/2025). Ma'ruf also judged the point of view, the meeting of the Prabowo ministers with Jokowi should be considered an ordinary friendship. Read also: The Dasco answer asked questions about the Prabowo government's twin sun “I think it must be interpreted as friendship earlier, with the former president, with the former vice-president, with others,” said Ma'ruf. The question of the twin sun exceeding after a certain number of ministers of the Red and White cabinet led by Prabowo visited the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo solo in the context of Eid al-Fitr. Interestingly, several PRABOWO ministers qualified Jokowi as “boss”. “Bringing together with my former boss. Now, it's still my boss,” said the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono peaches after meeting Jokowi on Friday (4/4/2025). The Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin also transmitted the same thing, highlighting Reunion as a form of friendship with Jokowi as his boss. Read also: Message from Maruf Amin to Minister Prabowo: the situation is not correct “Bringing together because Mr. Jokowi is my boss. So me and I want to be friendly to apologize physically and mentally. Also (asking) so that the president and the mother are healthy, because I am still the Minister of Health,” said Budi. The politician of the Prosperous Justice Private Mardani Ali will be assessed that Lebaran's greetings were legitimate by all the parties, including by Minister Prabowo who was Sowan of Jokowi's house. However, he recalled that it should not really create an impression of a twin sun in the government. “The first is certainly a good friendship, but the second should not have a twin sun,” said Mardani. Read also: PKS discharging the content of the meeting with DASCO, no problem of the twin sun Mardani thinks that Prabowo will not feel offended by the visit of his ministers to the previous president. Despite this, he highlighted the importance of the cabinet ranks to maintain the highest leader in the government system. “However, our President Pak Prabowo and Pak Prabowo showed his determination, his capacity, his commitment. And I think Pak Prabowo is not offended either when there is a Minister of Pak Jokowi,” said Mardani. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



